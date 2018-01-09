Arsenal, Man Utd midfield target poised for Turkish switch

Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir look poised to snap up Arsenal and Manchester United midfield target Arda Turan from Barcelona.

The 30-year-old is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp after falling out of favour with Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

That led to talk throughout last summer that he could be on the move, with a switch to the Premier League a distinct possibility.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is a known admirer of the Turkey international, while Jose Mourinho is looking to revamp his midfield as he prepares for the departures of Marouane Fellaini and Henrikh Mkhitaryan as well as Michael Carrick’s expected retirement.

Despite his links with a switch to England, it was always thought that Turan would favour a return to his homeland, however – particularly after a planned move to Galatasaray fell through last summer due to wage concerns.

Indeed, Basaksehir president Goksel Gumusdag, who was pictured with the player on Tuesday, has claimed that the club want him ‘to make history with us’, according to Marca.

Since moving to Catalonia in a €34m deal from Atletico Madrid in 2015, the midfielder has struggled to nail down a first-team place but has scored 19 goals in 53 appearances across all competitions for the current La Liga leaders.