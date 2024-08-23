Arsenal and Manchester United are set to miss out on a coveted target, with Brighton primed to sign the €30m talent before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Following the sudden departure of head coach Roberto De Zerbi at the end of last season, many Brighton fans were concerned about how they would fare in 2024/25.

A relatively lengthy process to appoint his successor followed, with 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler eventually getting the job – becoming the youngest-ever Premier League manager in the process.

What has since followed has blown many away. Tony Bloom’s team have spent just under £150m on transfers to date, in a record-breaking haul for the club.

Forward Georginio Rutter swapped Leeds United for the Seagulls for £40m, and they spent around £90m on winger Yankuba Minteh, defensive midfielder Mats Wieffer, and attacking midfielder Brajan Gruda, too.

Conversely, striker Deniz Undav joined Stuttgart for more than £20m after spending last season on loan with the Bundesliga side, club legend Pascal Gross signed for Borussia Dortmund in a £6m deal, and fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour appears set to join Napoli in a transfer worth up to £18m.

But, the Seagulls are not done yet. TEAMtalk previously revealed they are trying to sign Celtic star Matt O’Riley as a potential replacement for Gilmour and they also are trying to strengthen in the full-back department.

Brighton eye Turkish transfer

Brighton, along with Arsenal and Man Utd, have been linked with Fenerbahce ace Ferdi Kadioglu.

The Turkey international has become a highly-rated player over the years, with his incredible versatility making him a sought-after individual.

While he is deployed as a left-back more often than not, the 24-year-old has played more than 50 games in his career as an attacking midfielder, more than 40 as a right winger, and 45 as a left winger or left midfielder.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international, who has also been utilised as a right-back on many occasions, has been on Brighton’s radar for quite some time and now it seems they have won the race to secure his signature – despite United’s best efforts to sign him.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal is in place to sign Kadioglu for €30m (£25.4m), personal terms were agreed two weeks ago, and he will sign a five-year contract.

He adds that a medical and travel to the Sussex outfit will be sorted soon as Brighton race towards their eighth first-team signing of the summer.

The Turkey ace, who was part of the national squad that made it to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 earlier this summer, had two years left on his Fenerbahce deal.

After starting his career at NEC Nijmegen, he signed for the Super Lig team in 2018 and went onto score 18 goals and make 204 appearances for the club.