Arsenal and Man Utd ‘offered’ £70m striker in stunning January loan deal, with transfer greenlit

Randal Kolo Muani could be heading to the Premier League in January

Arsenal and Manchester United are among a host of Premier League sides who have been offered the chance to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani in an enticing January transfer, according to a report.

PSG signed Kolo Muani for roughly £70m (add-ons included) from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023. But while the 25-year-old remains a key figure in Didier Deschamps’ France side, he’s not held in such high regard at club level for PSG.

According to a fresh update from TBR Football, PSG manager Luis Enrique has ‘made it clear’ that Kolo Muani can leave.

PSG hope to recoup as much of the roughly £70m they paid, though accept they’ll struggle to do so given Kolo Muani has underwhelmed since arriving in Paris.

As such, the report states PSG are open to loaning Kolo Muani out in January in a move that could contain an option/obligation to buy.

A loan would also serve to put Kolo Muani in the shop window and if he excels, PSG’s chances of extracting maximum value through a sale would increase.

It’s stated a move to the Premier League appears to be the likeliest outcome if the striker does depart in the winter window.

While club-to-club contacts with PSG haven’t been made, it’s claimed Kolo Muani’s intermediaries have already sounded out and offered their client to Arsenal, Man Utd, Manchester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Kolo Muani worth taking a chance on?

Kolo Muani has returned figures of 11 goals and six assists in 49 matches so far for PSG. Those figures are well below what you’d expect a striker to return at the dominant club in their country.

Nonetheless, Kolo Muani proved his worth in Germany with Frankfurt when scoring a goal every other game in the 2022/23 campaign. His 23 goals in 46 matches also earned him a place in the Bundesliga team of the season.

The Frenchman has featured in seven Ligue 1 matches for PSG this term, though TBR Football suggests this is only due to Goncalo Ramos missing out through an ankle injury.

Kolo Muani is blessed with electric pace and is more than a handful for defenders on his day. The claims PSG are open to an initial loan spell would also appear to make a January move a relatively risk-free affair.

Whether that’s enough to tempt any of the Premier League sides into making a move, only time will tell.

