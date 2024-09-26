Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Hammarby wonderkid Bazoumana Toure – along with a host of top clubs across Europe.

The winger swapped Ivory Coast side ASEC Mimosas – a side that has produced talents such as Kolo Toure, Yaya Toure, Salomon Kalou, Emmanuel Eboué, and more – for the Swedish outfit in March of this year, signing a contract until 2028.

Since then, the 18-year-old – who is rated at £8.3 million (€10m, $11.1m) – has caught the attention of many teams across the continent.

According to Swedish publication Fotboll Skanalen, Arsenal and Man Utd are scouting the teenager and will have a representative to watch him face Hacken on Thursday evening.

Toure is also reportedly on the radar of Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Celtic, Crystal Palace, and Eintracht Frankfurt, highlighting just how in demand he is.

‘We need to plan for a future without him’

Despite joining just six months ago, Hammarby sporting director, Mikael Hjelmberg, is seemingly resigned to losing this rising star in the not so distant future. However, they want to keep hold of Toure for as long as possible.

When asked if the aforementioned teams had made a major move for the Ivorian, he replied: “Not so much now. But there are a lot of clubs coming to the match against Häcken (on Thursday). Since then, nothing new has happened.

“Clubs in Europe want to be at the forefront in terms of scouting, and they report that they are interested and so on. But it is nothing more than that.

“There were quite a few clubs that cancelled their place against Norrköping when they realised that he was suspended. It was a bit of fun. Then there were a lot of cancellations. But there are quite a lot of big clubs coming now. And we have known about that (the interest).

“We need to plan for a future without him. Then if it happens (a deal) this winter, next summer or even further than that, I don’t think so in and of itself… we’ll see. But the longer we get to keep him the better.”

Arsenal and Man Utd plot transfer moves

Incidentally, the Gunners are looking to overhaul Manchester City and win their first Premier League title since 2004. While they have an increasingly impressive squad, they will still be in the market for players who can take them to the next level.

As a result, the north London team have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz – but Bayern, City, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on him.

Meanwhile, United are no longer in the hunt for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as the Red Devils plan a new transfer strategy going forward.

Finally, manager Erik ten Hag is on borrowed time at Old Trafford, with United actively looking for his successor – TEAMtalk has revealed.

Even though he was handed a contract extension over the summer, he is on thin ice at the Red Devils and unless results improve quickly, the ex-Ajax boss could be heading for the exit door.

Toure’s stats at Hammarby

