Arsenal man wants to secure permanent exit this summer, father confirms

The father of goalkeeper David Ospina has revealed that his son is dreaming of securing a permanent move to Napoli this summer.

The Serie A giants were linked with fellow Premier League goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Michel Vorm, but eventually signed Ospina on a season-long loan deal.

The Colombian number one signed for Arsenal in 2014 from Nice making 189 appearances for the French side but since moving to the Emirates has only recorded 29 appearances in four years.

Ospina has made 14 appearances for the Naples club in Serie A since joining, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 17 goals.

Napoli have a clause to purchase Ospina for €4million which becomes automatic if he makes 25 appearances in all competitions. He’s currently on 21, but his father Hernan has revealed David’s burning desire to stay.

He told TMW: “He is very happy in Naples, he finds himself very well with his family and dreams of staying there a long time.

“I talked to him a few days ago, he’s recovered 100% from the bad blow to the head against Udinese. Thank God he no longer feels pain, and that in the end the injury was just a big scare and nothing more.”