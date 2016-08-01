Arsenal signing Xhaka ‘never had contact’ with Liverpool

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has revealed why he rejected Premier League rivals Liverpool for Arsene Wenger and the Gunners.

Xhaka made the move to North London from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer for a fee in the region of £30million as Arsenal beat off competition to sign the Swiss international.

However, the former Basel man revealed he was never in contact with Liverpool, who were reportedly rivalling the Gunners for his signature.

“I personally never had contact with (Jurgen) Klopp or Liverpool,” Xhaka told the Daily Mail.

“A while ago, I spoke to Arsene Wenger. But this club fits to me and I fit to it. Arsenal play attractive football and I enjoy that. I think you could see against the MLS side that this team has a lot of quality and we’ll give our all to show that on the pitch.

“It’s a really nice feeling to play for such a great and big club for the first time. I really enjoyed it and I think it showed on the pitch that I’ve been welcomed really well, that I have the trust of my team-mates. I’m really pleased to have finally played my first game.”

“The fee doesn’t really influence or disturb me,” Xhaka told the Daily Mail last week.

“I’m going to give my best and not worry about transfer fees or anything like that.

“I’ll give my all on the pitch, as I have in recent years. That’s what is important. We will give our all to win something.”

“I’ve already noticed how high the expectation levels are at this club. You realise that quickly. But we’ll go from game to game and will make sure we are well prepared for every game. Lots of teams have strengthened their squads and many new coaches and good players have come to the league.

“I’m looking forward to the new adventure. Playing in the Premier League was always my dream and I’m definitely going to relish this opportunity and give my absolute everything for this club.”