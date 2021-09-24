Arsenal proposal revealed as Liverpool eye similar bid for Spain star

Arsenal submitted a bid for a top Liverpool target during the summer transfer window, according to one Spanish outlet.

The Gunners had a busy few months, signing six players for upwards of £147million. The new arrivals have all had different impacts at the Emirates. While Aaron Ramsdale has impressed and staked his claim on the number one spot, Ben White has struggled to show his quality.

The likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Takehiro Tomiyasu will also be vital if Arsenal are to qualify for Europe once again.

Spanish radio station Cadena Sar (via Mirror) has now revealed that Arsenal technical director Edu Gaspar agreed to bid for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

The north London club offered a package worth £34m to the Spanish giants but had it immediately rejected.

Arsenal instead decided to bring in former loanee Martin Odegaard. He saved them some money by joining for a £30m fee.

Asensio could yet move to the Premier League, despite the failed bid from Arsenal.

Reports this week have suggested that Liverpool are monitoring his situation ahead of a potential offer.

Alexandre Lacazette is in demand Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette is in demand with three clubs chasing the Frenchman, with more news on Arsenal target Noa Lang and Ben White.

Jurgen Klopp is looking for a player to add more creativity to his ranks and Asensio fits the bill.

The Reds could launch a move during the January window to bolster their Premier League title charge.

They will likely offer more than Arsenal after seeing how the £34m bid was swiftly knocked back.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was recently asked about the Spain international. He has mainly been used as an impact sub so far this campaign.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

“Everyone knows what I think of him, putting together a lineup is complicated,” Ancelotti said.

“It may be that he’s unhappy, that’s normal. It would be abnormal for a player who doesn’t play to be happy. If Asensio, Isco, [Luka] Jovic aren’t happy, that’s fine. They don’t have to be. He trains well, and I like that.

“If everyone is plugged in they’ll have minutes. Isco and Jovic changed the dynamic of the team when they came on.”

Arsenal told to move for Brighton star

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour thinks Mikel Arteta’s side should look to bring in Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The Mali international has been a top performer for Brighton in the last few seasons. He is high in confidence and recently labelled himself as the best midfielder in the league.

Parlour said: “I’ve said for a long time that Bissouma is a top-class player.

“I would love to see him at Arsenal, I said that in the transfer window: the one player I would like to see is Bissouma.

“I think he’s got everything. He’s efficient on the ball, he can put his foot in as well, he can pass.

“He probably could score a few more goals I should imagine, but he’s not in the position to score goals. He’s the one that is going to keep everything ticking.”

READ MORE: Arsenal signing not in same league as Man Utd recruit, says William Gallas