Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal move for €170m duo with eye-catching Real Madrid transfer ON; Man Utd green light to sign Barcelona star in bargain deal

Arsenal will look to sign a world-class duo this summer to help elevate the Gunners to the next level, Man Utd have edged closer towards a brilliant raid on Barcelona, while Newcastle are preparing a huge raid on Juventus.

CAMAVINGA DEAL ON FOR ARSENAL AS PART OF DOUBLE SUMMER SWOOP

Arsenal are reportedly growing in confidence that they can pull off a shock swoop on Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga after it was claimed the Spanish giants are open to the Frenchman’s sale.

Los Blancos are preparing to welcome Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu this summer in what will be the most lucrative and high-profile ‘free transfer’ of all time. While the France attacker is a free agent, as he reaches the end of his deal with PSG, signing-on fees, agent’s add-ons and commercial tie-ins for the move means he will actually become one of the most costly arrivals in their history.

Gone though are the days when Real Madrid can spend money without any sort of consequence and the need to comply with FFP limits means the Spajish giants will likely need to sell off a big-name star to help balance the books.

In recent days, Vini Junior has seen himself linked with a €200m move to the Premier League, with Liverpool among those reportedly keen.

However, the Brazilian has no intentions of leaving the Spanish capital and now according to Defensa Central, it is Frenchman Camavinga who looks most likely to make way.

The midfielder has proved a quality signing in the Madrid engine room since a €45m move from Rennes in 2021, appearing in 132 matches across his three seasons to date.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side, though, are well blessed for central midfielders and reports claim the 21-year-old will be cleared to leave this summer, despite recently signing an extension at the Bernabeu.

As a result, it’s reported Arsenal have been alerted to his potential sale and are now ready to hold talks over a possible move to pair him up with Declan Rice in their midfield next season.

They claim Real are seeking a fee of around €110m (£95m) for the 15-times capped France midfielder; a fee that is within Arsenal‘s means.

The Gunners are in the market for new central midfielders with Mohamed Elneny set to leave and doubts emerging over the long-term futures of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho.

At just 21, Camavinga’s best years are ahead of him and there’s no doubting that a partnership alongside Rice in the engine room can set Arsenal up for years to come.

Gunners also make Joshua Zirkzee move

In addition to a new midfielder, Arsenal are also in the market for a new centre forward this summer, having cleared the way for a signing by informing Eddie Nketiah he is free to leave this summer.

To that end, a number of big-name strikers have been touted with Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Ivan Toney among the players being touted for a move.

But in recent days, the focus appears to have switched to Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, with reports in Italy claiming the Gunners have already been in contact with the Netherlands international’s agent to offer him a £99,000 a week deal.

Now according to il Corriere dello Sport, efforts to bring the 22-year-old to Emirates Stadium this summer have upped a notch in the wake of growing interest in the player.

And the paper writes that AC Milan and Juventus are also ready to throw their hat into the ring for his signature.

However, it’s claimed that Arsenal now lead the way for Zirkzee and appear the only side of that trio willing to meet Bologna’s €60m (£51.5m) asking price.

The double deal would set Arsenal back a whopping €170m (£145.8m), though the focus will be on quality, rather than quantity this summer as Edu and Mikel Arteta plot to further strengthen their squad.

Former Bayern Munich attacker Zirkzee has scored 11 goals and registered six assists from 32 games this season.

LIVERPOOL HOPES OF VINI JNR DEAL SUFFER BLOW

Vinicius Jnr has no interest in leaving Real Madrid this summer amid recent reports the Brazil winger will become a target for Liverpool if they are forced into the sale of Mo Salah. Chelsea and PSG are also being linked with the 23-year-old in a €200m (£171.5m) swoop. (Marca)

Tottenham have cleared the way for Bryan Gil to leave this summer amid claims Sevilla are ready to bring him back and with Daniel Levy sticking a very modest €6m (£5.1m) fee on his head. (Estadio Deportivo)

Erling Haaland is ready to sign a new deal with Manchester City but wants to include a clause allowing for a future move to Real Madrid, and amid claims Los Blancos would run the risk of breaking FFP rules if they sign both the Norwegian and Kylian Mbappe this summer. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are tracking Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira after tracking the former Valencia loanee’s performances for the Cottagers in recent weeks. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool chief Michael Edwards is in ‘direct talks’ with Raul Costa, the agent of Ruben Amorim, having been made aware of exactly what is needed to hire the 39-year-old as the Merseysiders’ next manager. (Maisfutebol)

Atletico are also battling AC Milan for the signing of unwanted Real Madrid midfielder and former Arsenal loanee Dani Ceballos, who will be allowed to leave the Bernabeu this summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

West Ham are back in the running to sign Youssef En-Nesyri after reports of major interest ahead of the summer window in the Sevilla striker once again. (Marca)

Manchester City are willing to negotiate over the permanent sale of Joao Cancelo this summer with former club Bayern Munich keen to re-sign him and with Barcelona also looking to make his loan move permanent. (Sport)

Tottenham Hotspur are ramping up their efforts to sign Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, with the €50m (£42.9m) rated Mexico striker now a ‘priority signing’ for Ange Postecoglou. (various)

NEWCASTLE PREPARING MASSIVE OFFER FOR FEDERICO CHIESA

Newcastle are readying a huge approach to Juventus to sign Liverpool target Federico Chiesa and amid claims the Bianconeri are willing to sell for the right price. (Corriere dello Sport)

Wolves and Newcastle are battling to sign Denmark goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen this summer, while Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich are also keen on the 21-year-old Villarreal stopper. (Matteo Moretto)

Real Madrid are to step up their hunt for a new right-back this summer with Nacho Fernandez seemingly determined to leave the Bernabeu and with his deal due to expire this summer. Los Blancos could sign Leny Yoro, although a centre-half by trade as an option to cover there next season. (Marca)

Inter Milan are plotting a summer move for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial – but they will only move for the free agent Frenchman if they fail to sign Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson from Genoa first. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Martial’s agent has also offered his client to Turkish side Fenerbahce as well as two unnamed French sides, though his preference would be a move to Serie A with Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fiorentina and Napoli are making moves to sign Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo this summer with the Italy playmaker keen to return to Serie A and with his chances of a permanent move to loan side Aston Villa now looking slim. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City are ready to rival Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid for River Plate’s 16-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono, who has a release clause of €45m (£38.6m). (Sport)

Club Brugge’s Antonio Nusa has come clean in interest in his services from Tottenham and also on his failed January move to Brentford. (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Chelsea have seen a cash-plus-player bid for Victor Osimhen rejected by Napoli. The Blues were reportedly looking to offer the reigning Serie A champions the chance to sign Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal. (Il Mattino)

MAN UTD BATTLE LEVERKUSEN TO SIGN BARCELONA STAR

Manchester United have the green light to sign but must battle Bayer Leverkusen in a deal for €20m-rated Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye after Arsenal were ruled out of the race for the 19-year-old centre-half. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan are ready to activate a clause to extend Christian Pulisic’s contract until June 2028 after being wowed by the American’s performances this season. (Corriere dello Sport)

Barcelona could consider a fresh move to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana with the Toffees willing to drop his asking price to €60m (£51.5m). (various)

Dinamo Zagreb have taken out a full-page advert in a Spanish newspaper in a bold bid to lure 38-year-old Real Madrid’s Luka Modric back to the club. (various)

Wolves, Valencia and Sevilla are contenders to sign Ansu Fati this summer after Brighton ruled out a permanent move for the on-loan Barcelona winger. (Sport)

Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim has a verbal agreement that allows him to leave for an elite club for just €10m (£8.5m) this summer – half his original exit clause. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are ready to perform a shock U-turn and offer veteran star Sergi Roberto a new deal after all – scuppering his chances of a link-up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. (Sport)

Reported Manchester United interest in Weston McKennie has hit a snag after former Juventus man Momo Sissoko branded him Juventus’ player of the year and urged the Bianconeri to immediately renew his deal. (TuttoJuve)