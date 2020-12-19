Arsenal’s desire to make Matteo Guendouzi part of their plans again could be tested by a January bid from his on-loan club Hertha Berlin.

The French midfielder joined the Bundesliga outfit at the end of last season.

And Guendouzi has made a big impression at the German side.

He’s become a regular starter in the last few months and that’s coincided with an upturn in fortunes for the club.

They’ve lost just one of their last seven and Guendouzi’s thunderbolt against Borussia Moenchengladbach last Saturday helped force a 1-1 draw.

German outlet Der Tagesspiegel (via The Express) claim Hertha now want to take the French U21 international on a permanent deal.

Hertha Berlin boss Bruno Labbadia is certainly impressed by the impact Guendouzi is having as they look to continue their climb up the table.

He’s quoted as saying: “We are happy that we were able to sign him.

“He’s a very, very good footballer, who has a good sense of space and is technically very strong.

“Even though he’s young, he gives instructions. He is not at all interested in whether he speaks the language.”

Arsenal could cash in now on Guendouzi

Guendouzi’s Arsenal contract runs out in 2022. It means next summer is the last opportunity for them to recoup a transfer fee.

Hertha may, therefore, decide to move now to beat off any future competition.

And from an Arsenal point of view, a firm offer on the table in January may be preferable to playing a waiting game and risk getting nothing.

Getting the money in now would also allow Arsenal director Edu and boss Mikel Arteta to finance future recruitment plans.

That’s if they want to sell him of course.

Guendouzi fell out of favour last summer when clashing with Brighton players in a 2-1 defeat at the Amex Stadium.

The Gunners go into this weekend’s games in 15th place, just one place above Brighton.

If their struggles continue, Arteta may decide Guendouzi still has a role to play at the Emirates.