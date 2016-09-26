Arsenal midfielder Coquelin could be sidelined until New Year

Francis Coquelin could be sidelined until the end of 2016 amid fears the Arsenal midfielder’s injury is worse than first feared.

Coquelin was taken off in the first half of the 3-0 victory over Chelsea and it is thought the Frenchman has suffered a recurrence of the medial ligament injury which kept him out for two months of last season.

The 25-year-old will undergo a scan on Monday but the Daily Mail suggests the player will face a fight to appear again this calendar year.

Arsenal's record with Coquelin-Cazorla midfield:

40 games

28 wins

5 draws

7 losses

81 goals scored

33 goals conceded pic.twitter.com/0LNApWS2JI — Arsenal Relevant (@ArsenalRelevant) September 19, 2016

Arsene Wenger admits the injury looked “bad”, although the Arsenal boss will be relieved to have a direct replacement available in £35million summer signing Granit Xhaka.

Switzerland international Xhaka has been eased into the Premier League so far, starting only twice, but has impressed in his limited game time.