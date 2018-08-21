Arsenal midfielder explains why he agrees with Neville over Emery

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan admits he agrees with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville over head coach Unai Emery.

The Gunners have lost their opening two competitive matches under Emery with a 2-0 loss to Manchester City and a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea.

And there has been criticism from a number of pundits, including Jamie Carragher, who thinks Emery needs to adapt his style in certain matches.

However, Neville disagreed with Carragher, and the former Manchester United defender reckons Emery should continue to try and implement his attacking style.

Neville said on Sky Sports: “What do Manchester City do? Press press press. So why do you try and play out when they press press press?

“Even the Arsenal crowd cheered when they dropped one in the opposition half. You cannot just force ‘the only way to play is this way’ in this country.

“We are getting obsessed with this stupid ‘let’s play out from the back, split the centre halfs, either side of the 18-yard box and go and play from there’… (it’s) utter rubbish to play like that all of the time.”

And Mkhitaryan has explained why he agrees with Neville’s comments.

“Everyone has their own opinion,” Mkhitaryan said.

“We know very well what we are playing for, how we have to play.

“If we are just going to kick the ball up top and hope that God gives us a chance to score that is not necessary.

“The only thing we have to do, we have to work hard, we have to believe in ourselves and use the chances created.”

The Armenia international also revealed how Emery wants his team to try and “play football” this season.

“We have a new manager, we have a new philosophy, we want to play in a different way than it was before when Arsene Wenger was here, so it is not too easy but we are trying to achieve that, to do what the coach is asking of us,” Mkhitaryan added.

“Of course, he wants to play football, he wants to dominate the game and that is what we are doing.

“We are not just kicking the ball up top and seeing what happens. We are trying to play football.

“Even the second goal against Chelsea we had 19 consecutive passes and then Alex Iwobi finished the attack and we score the goal.

“What I want to say it is a new philosophy, we have to accept that and achieve our goals.”