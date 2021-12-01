Arsenal loanee Lucas Torreira excelled in Fiorentina’s 3-1 victory against Sampodoria and the Gunners could use him in their swoop for Dusan Vlahovic.

Viola continued their fine home form with a fourth consecutive Serie A victory. Vincenzo Italian’s side sit sixth in the league – seven points adrift of the Champions League places. Torreira has missed just games for his new side this season, featuring in 12.

Having found himself frozen out since Mikel Arteta’s arrival, Torreira is on a season-long loan at the Italian club. Fiorentina have an option to buy the defensive midfielder for £12.8million.

Arsenal are said to be targeting a new centre-forward in the summer. They’re looking to replace the out-of-contract strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. 21-year-old Vlahović has emerged as a top target for the Gunners.

Vlahovic will be hot property in the transfer window and won’t come cheap. Scoring 21 Serie A goals last season and 14 in 16 matches this term, he’s on sensational form.

The Uruguayan could be a target for Fiorentina on a permanent deal. This would save the Premier League side the £12.8million fee towards any Vlahovic fee.

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso stated to the club’s official website that the Serbian striker would not be renewing his contract that expires in 2023.

He said: “As you know, Fiorentina made a very important offer to the player, a contract proposal that would have made him the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

“Our offer had also been improved on several occasions over time, to meet the demands of both Dusan and his entourage, but despite our best efforts, the renewal proposal was not accepted.”

Italiano delights with forwards after victory

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano has stated how pleased spoke following his side’s win over Sampdoria.

Having trailed 1-0, Viola saw goals from Jose Callejon, Dušan Vlahović and Riccardo Sottil to go in at half-time with a 3-1 lead.

He said: “Sleeping peacefully here does not exist, we must always be alert until the very end.

“I think the players reacted well to the defeat at Empoli.

“For now we have always managed to get the results at home, reacting to away defeats. We dropped too many points and we need to improve.

“Some goals conceded in the second half are the result of chance. Then I want to control the ball more and not give it to the opponents, otherwise you risk giving the opponents the opportunity to get back in the game.

“I am delighted that the three goals are from the three forwards.”

