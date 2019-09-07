Arsenal midfielder makes unusual plea to Liverpool star

Granit Xhaka has offered the Switzerland captaincy to Xherdan Shaqiri amid the Liverpool winger’s absence from the national squad.

Shaqiri has asked not to be called up for this international break, presumably in a bid to work back up to full fitness with Liverpool – although some reports have suggested he is protesting because he has not been chosen as captain.

That role currently belongs to Arsenal midfielder Xhaka, who insists he would give up the armband if it meant Shaqiri returning to the national setup.

“If the captain’s band really is the problem, then we can sit together at one table” he said after Switzerland’s 1-1 draw with Republic of Ireland, leaving the nation’s chances of qualifying for the tournament in the balance.

“We are grown up enough to talk about it.

“If he really has a problem about that [the captaincy], then he may like the captain’s armband.