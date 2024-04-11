Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal in mind-boggling move for worst Liverpool flop of Klopp era; Osimhen ‘one step away’ from new club

Arteta and Arsenal could get the best out of a Liverpool flop

Arsenal are incredibly pursuing a player who was a huge failure at Liverpool, Victor Osimhen is close to joining a European giant amid interest from Chelsea, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk includes Manchester United moving for a Brazilian striker.

SURPRISE ARSENAL LINK EMERGES

Arsenal are one of two Premier League sides who have reportedly registered their interest in Arthur Melo, who has rejuvenated his career since leaving Liverpool.

Arthur joined Liverpool on loan in September 2022 in order to help ease their midfield injury crisis. The Reds negotiated a purchase option with Juventus, which was worth just over £32million.

But rather than provide Jurgen Klopp with an extra option in midfield, Arthur simply joined several of Liverpool’s other players in the treatment room.

The Brazilian played just once for Liverpool before picking up a serious calf problem, which forced him to undergo surgery.

Arthur returned to the Liverpool squad in March 2023 but did not play again under Klopp, with the 13-minute cameo against Napoli in the Champions League his only Liverpool appearance.

Arthur is undoubtedly the biggest flop of the Klopp era at Liverpool, and it came as no surprise when he returned to parent club Juve last summer.

Much to the surprise of Liverpool fans, though, he has been brilliant this term after joining Fiorentina on loan. In January, his agent Federico Pastorello even went as far as calling him ‘the best player in the league (Serie A)’.

According to Italian source Tutto Juve, the 27-year-old could surprisingly be given the opportunity to prove his doubters wrong in England by joining Arsenal.

Gunners plan shock Arthur Melo swoop

The Gunners have been impressed by Arthur’s resurgence this campaign and feel he can become a top Premier League player as long as he stays fit.

Fiorentina would love to sign Arthur on a permanent basis this summer, but they will struggle to afford the purchase option. This has opened the door for Arsenal to complete a deal.

Juve are happy to sell the former Barcelona man and have set his price tag at €20m (£17m).

Interestingly, Arsenal will face competition to bring Arthur back to England. London rivals West Ham United are also monitoring him ahead of a possible summer move.

While it is clear that Arthur has overcome his fitness problems with Fiorentina, Arsenal and West Ham fans will remain worried about their respective clubs signing the player.

After all, he proved to be a disastrous signing for Liverpool, only adding to their injury crisis. And not much time has passed since Arthur’s terrible Anfield spell, either.

MAN UTD WANT ENDRICK PARTNER

Man Utd have sent a club official to begin talks with Palmeiras for Endrick’s attacking team-mate Thalys, who has scored five goals in seven games this season. (ESPN Brazil)

Liverpool will benefit hugely from Ruben Amorim’s ability to improve young players. Sporting’s total squad value has risen by €100m (£85.5m) this season alone. (Record)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Marcus Thuram when Kylian Mbappe leaves for Real Madrid this summer. Inter Milan want €80m (£68m) to sell the striker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal have burst back into the race for Man Utd and Chelsea-linked star Ivan Toney, who could be available for just £30-40m this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

Bayern Munich have been disappointed with the recent performances of left-back Alphonso Davies. His mind could be elsewhere as he is wanted by Real Madrid. (Fabrizio Romano)

MAJOR VICTOR OSIMHEN UPDATE

Chelsea must move quickly to sign Napoli’s Victor Osimhen as PSG are ‘one step away’ from landing the Nigerian first. (Il Mattino)

Chelsea are planning to sell a host of players to raise £170m in transfer funds, helping them afford a big-money move for Osimhen. (Football Transfers)

Ruben Amorim is hoping to bring Sporting trio Morten Hjulmand, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande with him to Liverpool. (Jornal de Noticias)

Aston Villa have sent Mario Hermoso a lucrative contract proposal as they try to win the race for the departing Atletico Madrid defender. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Genoa chiefs have been impressed by loanee Djed Spence and are eager to sign him permanently from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. (CaughtOffside)

MAN UTD, MAN CITY ON ALERT FOR LEIPZIG STARS

Should RB Leipzig fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, then Man Utd-linked Lois Openda and Man City target Dani Olmo might push to leave. (Bild)

Former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano has urged Luis Diaz to remain at Anfield, despite links with Barcelona and PSG. (various)

Newcastle are leading the charge for Argentine winger Kevin Zenon, who currently plays for Boca Juniors. (Boca Noticias)

Feyenoord will hold talks with Santiago Gimenez’s camp about a possible exit ‘this week’, with Tottenham battling Napoli for the striker. (Corriere dello Sport)