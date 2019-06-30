Arsenal mount improved Tierney bid as former Scotland full-back urges move

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of completing a £2omillion deal for Celtic star Kieran Tierney, per the latest reports from Scotland.

Meanwhile, former Scotland international Steve Nicol, a frequently outspoken pundit, has urged the young full-back to follow in his footsteps and make the move to England.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has earmarked the Scotland international as the solution to their left-back problem, and wants him to join up with the squad before Arsenal’s pre-season tour in July.

Further paper talk suggests that the North London club are offering Carl Jenkinson to Celtic as a makeweight.

The latest reports from the Sunday Post claim that Arsenal will be willing to meet the £20m up front, plus potential £5m in add-ons, demanded by Celtic.

Up until recently, negotiations had been deadlocked between Arsenal and Celtic with regards to a fee for the player. The perennial Scottish champions view him as an important player and would only be willing to let him leave for a substantial fee.

“Arsenal are aware of what we value the player at,” said Hoops boss Neil Lennon, speaking to The Daily Record recently. “He’s on a long-term contract, he’s an asset and we don’t want to sell him.

“It’s going to have to take a lot more than what they’ve offered the first time around to give us a decision to make.

“I’ve had a chat with him as it can be a difficult decision and a bit unsettling. I’ve been there myself so it’s important that we support him regardless of the outcome.”

This would please ESPN FC pundit Nicol, who made over 300 league appearances for Liverpool after crossing the border from Ayr United in the early 80s.

“Tierney’s a good player. I think he’s probably reached his peak at Celtic,” said the former Scotland international.

“I think stepping up to the tougher challenge will better his game.

“So yes, I think Arsenal right now need a new left-back, a young left-back.

“I think potentially he’s the guy.”