Arsenal have lined up Dan Ashworth to replace Edu and their secret weapon that can help secure a deal for the axed Manchester United executive has been revealed.

Man Utd parted ways with Dan Ashworth over the weekend after just five months at the helm. United’s pursuit of the former Newcastle chief lasted longer than his spell as Man Utd’s first ever sporting director. The club termed the separation ‘mutual’, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Man Utd are understood to have instigated the change.

Numerous reasons have emerged as to why Ashworth has departed, including Ratcliffe’s unhappiness with the club’s summer transfer window and two signings in particular.

Furthermore, Ashworth is believed to have wanted an English manager – such as Eddie Howe or Gareth Southgate – to replace Erik ten Hag. The manager Man Utd ultimately hired – Ruben Amorim – was the personal selection of CEO Omar Berrada, leaving Ashworth feeling like he’d been sidelined from the big decisions.

The decision was thus made to part ways, though according to The Sun, Ashworth might not have long to wait before landing his next role.

It’s claimed Arsenal have ‘already lined up’ Ashworth to replace Edu who resigned from his sporting director’s role at the Emirates in November. Edu is currently serving a six-month period of gardening leave before taking a senior role with the network of clubs owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

It’s claimed Ashworth’s ‘unexpected availability has caught [Arsenal’s] eye.’ One Gunners figure in particular who is on red alert is managing director, Richard Garlick.

Garlick – who is the man tasked with leading Arsenal’s hunt for a new sporting director – holds a ‘close relationship’ with Ashworth having worked together at West Brom for three years.

Everton are also believed to be taking a close look at Ashworth, though Arsenal would hold far greater appeal for obvious reasons right now.

Man Utd’s plan for replacing Dan Ashworth

The Sun also provided a gigantic update on who will fill the power vacuum at Old Trafford.

And rather than hire a direct replacement, it’s remarkably claimed Man Utd have scrapped the sporting director’s role entirely.

The report stated: ‘Ashworth, now a target for Prem rivals Arsenal, was United’s first ever sporting director. But he is gone after just five months – with the post consigned to history.’

Man Utd will instead place greater responsibility in the hands of Berrada (CEO), Sir Dave Brailsford (INEOS director of Sport) and Jason Wilcox (technical director).

The Sun’s reporting echoes the recent claim made by trusted reporter Ben Jacobs who stated Man Utd are firm in the belief they can manage without Ashworth and without appointing a direct replacement.

“Manchester United confident in their plans for 2025,” wrote Jacobs on X. “Jason Wilcox and likely Chris Vivell (interim director of recruitment) may take enhanced roles.

“Brailsford and Jean-Claude Blanc are involved in recruitment.

“And Omar Berrada remains a key voice in football and business decisions. He drove Ruben Amorim’s appointment.”

Latest Dan Ashworth news – Why and how Man Utd experiment failed

➡️ EXCLUSIVE: Ruben Amorim or Gareth Southgate: The Man Utd feud at the centre of Dan Ashworth sack

➡️ Man Utd staff ‘furious’ at ‘rudderless’ Ratcliffe leadership in wake of Ashworth sack, ticket price hikes

➡️ ‘Greedy Glazers’ savaged as Ratcliffe ‘destroys’ Man Utd; Richard Keys labels Sheikh Jassim takeover ‘the right thing’

➡️ Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit