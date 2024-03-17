Arsenal move for £60m Prem winger in doubt after major blow; Tottenham also keen on injury-plagued star

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto

Arsenal have been big admirers of Wolves star Pedro Neto for some time but the talented winger’s injury record may put them off a summer move.

The Gunners could lose academy graduate Reiss Nelson in the summer amid interest from Brighton, so they will likely look to bring in a new winger.

Neto’s form this season has caught the attention of multiple Premier League sides, with Arsenal and Tottenham both heavily linked in recent weeks.

After suffering from injuries last season, the Portugal international had a point to prove under new Wolves boss Gary O’Neil.

Neto has certainly shown what he’s capable of at Molineux this term. In the opening two months of the season, he contributed to eight goals before a hamstring injury struck.

Neto struggled to rediscover that form when he returned but was still one of Wolves’ most important players and his suitors were still keen on signing him.

However, it now seems that he could miss out on a switch to a top club again after it has emerged that he may have played his last game this season after yet another injury blow.

Pedro Neto suffers injury blow amid Arsenal, Tottenham links

O’Neil gave a worrying update on Neto’s injury after Wolves’ defeat to Coventry City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

“Pedro, potentially, it’s the end of the season for him,” O’Neil said.

“It’s very similar to the injury he suffered on the other side. There’s a chance he comes back for the last couple (games), maybe, if it goes really well.”

“It’s similar to the last injury, which was around nine weeks, so potentially around that time frame. The rehab can go differently, so it could be quicker or slightly longer.

“We’ll see how it goes.”

Neto’s latest blow certainly makes a move for him this summer a risk. Wolves will demand a big fee for the winger regardless and have reportedly slapped a £60m price tag on his head.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Tottenham come forward with an offer for Neto should he not play again this term, as suggested by O’Neil.

