Arsenal are ready to look into alternative arrangements after their board accepted their efforts to install Brendan Rodgers as manager will end in failure.

The 46-year-old has been strongly linked with the job after Unai Emery was sacked by the Gunners on Friday but insisted he was staying after the Foxes’ last-gasp 2-1 win over Everton.

Rodgers has guided Leicester to second place in the Premier League after six straight wins and said he was staying, amid claims his contract at the King Power Stadium contains a release clause which the Gunners are willing to activate.

“Yeah, very much so,” he told BBC Radio 5Live.

He continued: “It doesn’t annoy me. I don’t think so much about it. It’s not in my control.”

Discussing why he has no intention of walking out of the high-flying Foxes, who are second in the Premier League and looking a strong bet to claim a top-four finish, Rodgers continued: “I came here to help the project and see if we could bring it forward. I’m at a great club. I absolutely love it here.

“It seems now you’re talking about a manager losing their job all the time and looking to be replaced.

“Names will get thrown right, left and centre. For the Arsenal job there are probably about 10 names. Me, I’m just concentrating on Leicester.”

However, despite Rodgers’ claims that he would be staying at Leicester, it was reported that Arsenal remained undeterred in their pursuit of the Northern Irishman and were planning an official approach to the Foxes; that despite reports it would cost a huge £12million to buy him out of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

However, the Daily Mirror reports that Arsenal’s board accepts luring Rodgers away from Leicester will ‘prove extremely difficult’ as things stand and ‘from their view, the timing is very much off and counts against them’.

As such, the article claims the Gunners board are now plotting a move for their Plan B; most likely their former player and current Man City No 2, Mikel Arteta.

Arteta was championed by former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis, and was the first candidate they spoke to once it became apparent Arsene Wenger would be leaving, only for an 11th hour change of heart from club instead seeing them turn to Emery.

It’s suggested the Gunners have cooled their interest in former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri for fear that the same communication problems could hit him as they did Emery, while links to Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo are unfounded.

Therefore, failure to land Arteta will see the Gunners stick with interim head coach Freddie Ljungberg – possibly until the end of the season – and until a more permanent solution can be found.