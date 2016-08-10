Arsenal mull over ‘£30m bid for Manchester City outcast’

Arsenal are reportedly weighing up a big-money move for Man City’s Wilfried Bony as Arsene Wenger continues to look for a new striker.

The Gunners have been dealt a fresh blow in their pursuit of a forward to complement Olivier Giroud after new Inter Milan boss Frank de Boer ruled out the possibility of Mauro Icardi leaving the Serie A club.

According to the Daily Star, that has led Wenger to look much closer to home as the transfer window deadline looms and is ready to offer Ivory Coast international Bony a fresh start to his faltering career.

Bony bagged 34 goals in 56 starts for Swansea, which earned him a £25m move to Manchester City in January 2015. However, he has failed to continue his goalscoring form and is set to leave the Citizens after being left out of the squad to face Arsenal in their final pre-season friendly.

Guardiola has already strongly hinted that Bony is on the way out of the exit door, referring to him – as well as centre-back Eliaquim Mangala – as Manchester City players “at the moment”.

Bony was recently tipped to move in the opposite direction to John Stones, yet the Toffees will now have to form part of the queue if Wenger firms up his apparent interest with a bid.