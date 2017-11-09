Arsenal name their price for Ozil as Man Utd prepare January offer

Arsenal will reportedly demand £30million for playmaker Mesut Ozil in January, with Manchester United still said to be keen on the German.

The Gunners are said to have reluctantly agreed to cash in on the German international, rather than lose him on a free when his contract expires next summer.

United remain favourites to land the 29-year-old, with Jose Mourinho known to have a strong relationship with the player from their time together at Real Madrid.

And Mourinho is looking to land Ozil in the New Year so that he can be registered for the knockout stages of the Champions League, according to the report in the Daily Star.

The Gunners are also looking for a similar fee for Alexis Sanchez, although they are said to favour a potential swap deal with PSG for Julian Draxler rather than selling the forward to Premier League rivals Manchester City.

One former Gunner who would like to see the back of both players is Lee Dixon, who insists they would not have survived in the Arsenal team he used to play for.