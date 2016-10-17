Arsenal need a ‘good bank’ to keep star man, claims Wenger

Arsene Wenger has admitted Arsenal will have to break the bank, but is confident Mesut Ozil will commit his future to the north London club.

The contract renewals of both Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are very high on the list of Arsenal’s priorities and, judging by Wenger’s latest commments, an announcement on the former may not be too far away.

“If you have a good bank, call me,” Wenger joked following the 3-2 win against Swansea.

“I don’t think he needs convincing. He wants to stay here.

“It’s not just money. Arsenal can win titles of course. But that’s what we have to show. We are in a league where Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea everybody fights and you cannot guarantee that to anybody.

“We keep that [negotiations] discreet. At due time we will come out with that. We want to keep our best players, of course. But the more I say that, the more he is in a stronger position.”