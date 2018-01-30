Arsenal new boy Mkhitaryan has dig at Mourinho after Man Utd exit

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has had a veiled dig at Jose Mourinho by revealing how excited he is to play “offensive football” after joining Arsenal.

The Gunners signed the Armenia playmaker on a three-year contract in a deal which saw Alexis Sanchez heading in the opposite direction.

Mkhitaryan, who expressed a desire to join Arsenal in 2009, admits he is looking forward to working under Arsene Wenger, saying it was an easy decision to move to The Emirates when the opportunity arose.

“Of course it’s very important to have respect from your manager,” he told Arsenal Player. “I know that he’s demanding and he likes his players to explore.

“He was one of the [reasons] to join Arsenal as well because everyone knows he’s a great manager.

“I’ve known him for a long time and of course it was not very difficult to make this decision to come to Arsenal, because I think the way that Arsenal play [makes] it a dream for every player to come here and play offensive football.”

The 29-year-old could soon be joined at the Emirates by his former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the Gunners close to landing the striker for £60m, according to Sky Sports.

Mkhitaryan could make his Arsenal debut in their Premier League clash against Swansea on Tuesday night.

