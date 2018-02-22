Arsenal new boy Mkhitaryan questions critics of Ozil partnership

Henrikh Mkhitaryan “can’t understand” those who claim that he and fellow Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil cannot play in the same Arsenal team.

The Armenian playmaker joined the Gunners from Manchester United in a swap deal with Alexis Sanchez during the January transfer window, with Mkhitaryan already enjoying the “offensive football” that Arsene Wenger preaches.

Despite that, some pundits have questioned whether Wenger can get the best out of Mkhitaryan and Ozil together in the same team, due to their similar playing styles.

The best Gunners news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Arsenal Facebook page.

Mkhitaryan, though, refutes those suggestions, insisting that the pair can both thrive in the Arsenal attack.

“Some people are saying we cannot play together, but I can’t understand these people that are saying that,” he said in an interview with ESPN. “I’m just enjoying playing with Mesut and he’s an amazing football player.

“I’m getting better playing with him, everyone knows his skills, abilities, so why not? Everything is possible, why not have two No. 10s on a pitch?

“You know, even if we [Arsenal] play very good, there’s always room for improvement — even if we were playing offensive football, we can still improve. I mean maybe we can improve in every aspect, it doesn’t matter if we are strong in one side and weak in the other — I think there are a lot of spaces for improvement.”

More from Planet Sport: Find out which cricket superstars support Arsenal. (Cricket365)