Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal are all stepping up their interest in signing former Everton winger Ademola Lookman after sending scouts to watch him and Atalanta teammate Ederson in the Champions League this week.

Lookman, 26, was something of an inconsistent figure over Premier League flop spells with Everton, Fulham and Leicester but has rich form in Italy, catching the attention of some huge clubs across Europe – including Arsenal.

Lookman‘s hat-trick in the Europa League final win over Bayer Leverkusen in May sparked a lot of interest and he has been on the radars of scouts ever since, with a €60m (£50.3m, $67m) price on his head, according to TBR.

Both he and Ederson were watched by representatives from a number of Premier League clubs as they kicked off their Champions League campaigns in Bergamo against Arsenal this week.

Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a move for Lookman in the past too, while Manchester United are among the suitors for Ederson.

It may prove difficult for Atalanta to keep both players long-term, and it would be a blow to lose Ederson in particular because Juventus have already signed his former midfield partner Teun Koopmeiners, who was also a reported target for Liverpool.

The Reds were heavily linked with Ederson in the summer too, but didn’t sign a midfielder at all, after a deal for Real Sociedad and Spain man Martin Zubimendi failed to materialise.

Lookman and Ederson on Premier League radars

Liverpool are also aware that Mohamed Salah’s contract runs out next summer and there is no sign as of yet that the Egyptian will put pen to paper on new terms at Anfield.

Newcastle have tracked Lookman for some time having held an interest in him four years ago. Eddie Howe’s side are keen to strengthen in wide areas but faced a disappointing summer with no major signings arriving at St James’ Park.

They were also linked with a move for Ederson in January, but with Sandro Tonali returning from his ban and Joe Willock and Joelinton fit again, any move for a midfielder would likely depend on the future of captain Bruno Guimaraes.

It is a similar story for Arsenal, who signed Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad in the summer.

Newcastle hope stars will sign new contracts

Liverpool and Arsenal have also been heavily linked with key Newcastle players, but the Magpies are attempting to shun their respective interest in Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak by tying them to new contracts.

Newcastle and Liverpool held talks over Gordon earlier this summer amid a threat of a Profit and Sustainability Rules breach for the Magpies but it didn’t materialise, while the Gunners’ admiration for Isak is no secret.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk sources understand Arsenal are keen to sign Martin Zubimendi as a replacement for the outgoing Thomas Partey, who is looking likely to move to Saudi Arabia. Zubimendi shunned a move to Liverpool over the summer.

Lookman’s impressive stats

After struggling in the Premier League and failing to impress at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga too, Lookman had a lot to prove when he joined Atalanta in 2022.

But with 52 goal contributions in 81 games, an average of one every 1.55 games, it is hard to argue that he hasn’t done that. Lookman has become Atalanta’s go-to man in attack and he very much sets the tone, with impressive underlying stats to compliment his output.

Last season, he recorded 38 successful dribbles, the second most at Atalanta and only one behind teammate Charles de Ketelaere.