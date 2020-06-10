Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly among five Premier League clubs keen on signing Thiago Silva on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old stopper looks certain to end his eight-year stay in Paris when his contract comes to an end, with the Ligue 1 giants looking for a younger alternative to fill the void.

And, according to 90min, Arsenal, Newcastle, Everton, West Ham and Wolves are all showing an interest in acquiring his services.

The Gunners already have Silva’s international team-mate on their books in David Luiz, although there are doubts over whether the former Chelsea man will still be at The Emirates next season.

That could mean Silva being brought in to replace his fellow Brazilian, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta looking to shake-up a defence that has been leaky for a number of years.

As for Newcastle, the St James’ Park outfit are expected to be one of the major players in the summer window, if their proposed Saudi takoever goes through.

A move to Everton also makes sense, given that Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti was the man who signed Silva when he moved to PSG in 2012, while David Moyes is expected to overhaul his West Ham squad this summer – if the Hammers can avoid the drop.

Wolves appear to be the least in need of a new centre-back, but with Nuno Espirito Santo preferring to play with a back three, the addition of Thiago Silva would give the Molineux chief another top class option to call upon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal target Dayot Upamecano has been informed he will be sold this summer unless he signs a new contract with RB Leipzig.

The Gunners, Manchester United and Tottenham have been linked with the 21-year-old, while Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested in the centre-back.

Upamecano, whose current contract runs until June 2021, has a release clause of €60million that will expire at the end of this month.

Last month Sky Sports repeatedly claimed the centre-back would extend his contract by another year to 2022.

That deal has never been forthcoming though and RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche spoke out to deny the talk.

“Dayot isn’t about to sign anything, neither here nor anywhere else,” he said in an interview with Sport Bild back in May.

And now it appears the defender will be sold when the summer transfer window opens as Leipzig try to avoid losing him for free next summer.