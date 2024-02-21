Arsenal, Newcastle left behind as Liverpool ‘make contact’ with €60m star who’ll replace fading force

Liverpool have reportedly ‘made contact’ with the representatives of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio regarding a potential summer deal.

The 22-year-old is considered to be one of the best young defenders in the world and several clubs from the Premier League are interested in him.

As noted by TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle are big admirers of Inacio, but fresh reports suggest that the Merseyside club have made the first concrete move in the race for his signature.

Inacio has made 33 appearances in all competitions for Sporting this season, scoring four goals and helping his team to 12 clean sheets in the process.

The defender has experience playing in the Champions League and Europa League and is a full Portugal international.

Inacio is only expected to improve as he gains more experience, so it’s no surprise to see the biggest clubs in Europe competing to sign him.

Liverpool will have to cough up a sizeable fee if they want to lure him to Anfield, however.

Liverpool could replace Matip with Inacio

According to Anfield Watch, Liverpool have taken the first steps towards signing Inacio by ‘making contact’ with his agents.

It’s claimed that the Reds have ‘liked Inacio for a long time.’ He could be a solid long-term successor to Joel Matip, who’s struggled with injuries this season and is past his best years.

Virgil van Dijk has also been linked with moves away from Anfield in recent weeks, although Liverpool are growing in confidence that they can tie him down to a new contract.

The report notes that Liverpool’s plans for the summer are not yet set in stone, as they wait to appoint a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp and a new director of football.

Inacio is definitely a player that the Merseysiders like, but a deal for him will not be cheap.

The Portugal star has a release clause of €60m (approx. £52.6m) in his contract which Liverpool would have to match to sign him this summer.

With that in mind, it will be up to their new manager and director of football to decide whether they want to pay that much for him.

Liverpool have plenty of other exciting defensive options on their transfer shortlist, with Lille’s Leny Yoro, Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite all targeted.

