Barcelona’s pursuit of Nico Williams will push Raphinha out, and while Arsenal and Newcastle have been spoken to regarding the winger, it’s Aston Villa who are best placed to win the race, according to reports.

Barcelona are pushing ahead with their plans to sign Nico Williams fresh off the back of his mesmeric displays for champions Spain at Euro 2024.

New Barca boss Hansi Flick has approved the Athletic Bilbao ace as his top transfer target. Williams’ agent has held a face-to-face meeting with Barcelona’s sporting director Deco.

Barcelona are desperately attempting to wrap up agreements with Williams and Athletic. Their haste stems from growing interest in the winger from richer Premier League sides.

Athletic have made it crystal clear they won’t negotiate for Williams’ sale and as such, the only way Barca can seal a deal is by activating the player’s €58m release clause. Athletic are in no mood to accept a structured deal or a cash-plus-player agreement.

To help fund the move and balance the books, Barcelona are expected to cash in on Brazilian winger Raphinha.

The 27-year-old lost his starting spot on the right wing last year to 17-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha shifted over to the left side in the second half of the season, though that is where Williams will be deployed if signed.

Arsenal, Chelsea Newcastle offered Raphinha

As such, Raphinha has the green light to leave and per HITC, the 27-year-old ex-Leeds favourite is keen on returning to the Premier League.

The report also stated Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have been spoken to regarding the chance to sign Raphinha. The trio have all shown varying levels of interest in Raphinha in the past.

However, it is TEAMtalk’s understanding that Chelsea favour the signing of a right-footed winger this summer, not a left-footer like Raphinha.

That leaves Arsenal and Newcastle, but TEAMtalk has been told the Gunners could turn to Wolves ace Pedro Neto instead.

Arsenal are seeking competition for Bukayo Saka on the right flank and talks between the club and Neto’s agent have taken place this week. Neto is keen on the move which would allow him to play Champions League football for the first time in his career.

In any case, a separate update from Spanish outlet Sport claims Raphinha moving to Aston Villa is a likelier outcome anyway.

READ MORE: Who next? The biggest transfer after every European Championship since Euro 96: Man Utd, Real Madrid signings…

Raphinha to replace Moussa Diaby at Aston Villa – report

Unai Emery’s side look set to lose Moussa Diaby to Saudi Arabian powerhouse Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad are advancing in negotiations with both Villa and the Frenchman. Villa hope to make a small profit on the £51.9m they paid Bayer Leverkusen one year ago.

Diaby’s exit would open the door for fellow left-footer Raphinha to take his place at Villa Park. Aston Villa can also match Arsenal’s appeal with regards to offering Champions League football for the 2024/25 campaign.

Barca’s target fee for Raphinha is a sum in the €65m-€70m range. That equates to £54.7m-£58.9m.

However, Sport concluded Barcelona would be willing to accept a slightly reduced sum to ensure they won’t torpedo their main aim which is signing Williams.

Raphinha has done very little wrong in Barcelona and but for the emergence of Yamal, would be in line to stay for the long haul.

The former Leeds talisman proved himself more than capable of tormenting Premier League defences during his dazzling two-year stint at Elland Road.

Aged 27, with a point a prove and boasting UCL experience, Raphinha could quickly prove a more than worthy replacement for Diaby.

DON’T MISS: Transfer Tracker: FIVE strikers set for big moves as Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham all do business