Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal, Newcastle to stun Liverpool with huge offers for La Liga sensation; Euro giant ‘insists’ on Everton swoop

Arsenal and Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign a forward shining in Spain, one of Europe’s most illustrious clubs are gunning to land an Everton ace, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk includes a Manchester United target speaking about his possible next move.

THREE PREM GIANTS WANT LA LIGA ACE

Liverpool will now face plenty of competition to sign Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo, as Arsenal and Newcastle are reportedly preparing big-money offers to capture him first.

Liverpool could be forced into signing a new right winger in one of the next few transfer windows, with Al Ittihad remaining determined to prise Mo Salah away from Anfield.

Reds officials have started to scout potential successors to the lethal Egyptian, with Kubo emerging as one option.

The Japan international, who is left-footed and likes to cut inside from the right flank just like Salah, has been in great form this season. He has managed seven goals and four assists in 30 games, while also establishing himself as Real Sociedad’s best player according to WhoScored. Indeed, Kubo tops the Sociedad charts in terms of shots per game (2), key passes per game (2.1) and dribbles per game (2).

Kubo is not as effective as Salah in front of goal yet, though the fact he is still only 22 years old means he has plenty of time to develop and become a top-class winger.

Kubo spent time in the Barcelona academy but ended up being signed by Real Madrid from FC Tokyo in July 2019. After several loan spells, Madrid sold the wide man to Sociedad in summer 2022.

Los Blancos possess the option to re-sign Kubo, but Liverpool were given a boost on Friday as it emerged that Madrid will not stand in their way for a deal.

But now Liverpool face a double new threat. According to reports emerging from Spain, Arsenal and Newcastle are mobilising as the two clubs look to sign Kubo first.

Arsenal, Newcastle hope to snare Takefusa Kubo

Arsenal and Newcastle have been impressed by his exciting displays this campaign and feel he would be a great addition to their respective squads.

Kubo is protected by a €60million (£51.3m) release clause at Sociedad, though that will not stand in the way of Arsenal or Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe have both greenlighted major offers for Kubo that would match that exit clause.

Arsenal and Newcastle, like most clubs in the Premier League, had very quiet January transfer windows after seeing what has happened to Everton. Although, things are expected to be different come the summer, and Arsenal and the Magpies will attack Sociedad with major proposals.

While Madrid will allow Prem sides to battle for their former player, they will still benefit from his next move. That is because they included a 50 per cent sell-on clause when selling Kubo to Sociedad, which should earn them €30m (£25.6m).

MAN UTD TARGET EYES BARCELONA SWITCH

France defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been tipped to follow Sir Jim Ratcliffe to Man Utd, has hinted he could re-join Barcelona this summer. (Canal+)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have yet to decide how much they will demand for electric winger Pedro Neto, who is on the radars of Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)

West Ham are on alert as Inter Milan look set to make a decision on whether they will sell Argentine playmaker Valentin Carboni this summer. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Monza. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham forward Alejo Veliz, who is partway through a loan spell at Sevilla, has revealed that Real Madrid have tried to sign him twice. (AS)

Federico Chiesa is speaking with his agent about whether he should pen a new Juventus deal or push to move on. The Italy winger has been linked with Tottenham, Liverpool and Newcastle. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

BARCELONA DESPERATE TO SECURE EVERTON MAN

Barcelona are ‘insisting’ on the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. The 22-year-old is being monitored by all of the Prem’s ‘Big Six’, but Barca hope to convince him on a move to Spain instead. (Mateo Moretto)

Lamine Yamal will pen a long-term contract with Barca as soon as he turns 18. The winger has also signed a lucrative sponsorship deal with Adidas. (Mundo Deportivo)

Man Utd will definitely push hard to sign a new striker who can help Rasmus Hojlund out this summer. They are more likely to sign an experienced centre-forward than an U21 option. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bournemouth tried to raid Villarreal for midfielder Santi Comesana late in the January window but were rejected by the Spaniard. (AS)

Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Alphonso Davies. They must now strike an agreement with Bayern Munich before they can snare the pacy left wing-back. (The Athletic)

ENRIQUE MAKES BIG MBAPPE ADMISSION

Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has seemingly confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be leaving this summer. Explaining his decision to substitute the forward against Rennes, Enrique said: “It must happen sooner or later, we must get used to playing without Kylian Mbappe.” (various)

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been told he could end up reaching Erling Haaland’s level amid his great Serie A form. The Serbian has managed 10 goals in his last nine league matches. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Brighton forward Deniz Undav is open to making his Stuttgart loan permanent this summer. He says he wants his future resolved ‘as soon as possible’. (Sky Germany)

Agent Victor Becali has urged Romania boss Edward Iordanescu to continue playing Radu Dragusin even though he is not a regular starter at new club Tottenham. (Fanatik)