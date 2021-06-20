Enticing Arsenal, Newcastle swap touted to give both clubs what they want

Both Arsenal and Newcastle’s needs could be serviced after an intriguing swap deal was touted between the two clubs.

The pair did business last season in a deal that benefitted both sides. Joe Willock was allowed to move up north in a loan move that was an unqualified success. The 21-year-old gained vital first-team experience that he otherwise would’ve struggled to generate at the Emirates. In doing so, he tied a Newcastle club record held by Alan Shearer by scoring in seven consecutive matches.

His displays helped the Magpies to stave off relegation, and understandably, they wish to see him return once more.

Arsenal have their own irons in the fire, and per the latest reports, are eyeing a pair of English talents.

Brighton duo Ben White and Tariq Lamptey are on their radar, though neither will come cheap.

A Willock sale would help generate funds toward other purchases, but Newcastle are rarely big spenders.

As such, the Sun (citing the Chronicle) tout an enticing swap that could benefit both sides.

They state that Newcastle could look to add goalkeeper Freddie Woodman into the mix as a makeweight. The 24-year-old impressed in a two-year loan spell with Swansea. However, he has since returned to Newcastle after their promotion hunt fell at the final hurdle.

The addition of a back-up goalkeeper might not set pulses racing, but would apparently satisfy an Arsenal need.

The Gunners are deemed to be seeking to bolster their homegrown quota, and adding an English goalkeeper would fit their squad structure.

Woodman is valued at the £10m mark, meaning cash would still be required in conjunction with the player to secure Willock’s signature.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would be willing to sell such a promising academy graduate permanently.

Nevertheless, the Chronicle article notes that Willock will soon sit down with his father – who doubles up as his representative – to determine the best course of action for his career moving forward.

Arsenal star personally pushes for exit

Meanwhile, Granit Xhaka has taken matters into his own hands by asking Arsenal to sell him amid interest from Jose Mourinho at Roma, according to reports in Italy.

Xhaka has emerged as Mourinho’s first major target since taking over at Roma after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

There seems to be a willingness on all sides to get a deal done, but the asking price has proved an obstacle so far. Arsenal want at least €20m for Xhaka, which is higher than what Roma have offered so far. Instead, the Italians have seen three bids rejected.

As such, Xhaka risks missing out on a move he wants to make. Thus, Corriere Dello Sport claim that he has now asked Arsenal to grant him his exit wish.

