Arsenal, Newcastle turn to Aston Villa, Man City stars after January transfer implodes

David Ornstein has claimed Arsenal and Newcastle target, Ruben Neves, will not leave Al-Hilal in January, and the two clubs are set to fix their gaze on stars from Aston Villa and Manchester City instead, per reports.

Both the Gunners and Magpies are understood to be seeking midfield reinforcements in January. Arsenal’s pursuit stems from the uncertainty that continues to pervade Thomas Partey’s career in north London. Injury issues are persistent and with the Africa Cup of Nations on the horizon, The Ghana international is facing another period of absence for his club to begin 2024.

Up at St. James’ Park, meanwhile, the 10-month suspension handed to Sandro Tonali has left Eddie Howe one man light in midfield.

A player both he and Mikel Arteta have reportedly cast their eye over was Ruben Neves of Al-Hilal.

The Portugal international cost £47m when signed from Wolves in the summer and has quickly established himself as a key performer in Riyadh.

However, with Newcastle and Al-Hilal sharing the same majority owner – Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – a January loan move had come into view.

Premier League clubs are set to vote on temporarily blocking ‘associated clubs’ from loaning players between them later today.

But according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the result of the vote will not determine where Neves ends up when the January window closes.

That’s because according to Ornstein, Neves is set to stay with Al-Hilal ‘until at least the end of the season’.

The 26-year-old is understood to be settled and happy in his new surroundings and a January move is not on the cards.

Furthermore, injuries to two of Al-Hilal’s superstar signings – Neymar and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – have heightened Neves’ importance to the Saudi side.

Aston Villa, Man City raids to take centre stage?

With a Neves swoop seemingly off the table, Arsenal will reportedly turn to Aston Villa and Newcastle’s attention will go to Man City.

Arsenal have chased Villa’s Douglas Luiz for two-plus years and saw three bids knocked back in the summer of 2022.

The Gunners’ interest has maintained and per Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal “really, really want” the Brazilian in their ranks.

The Mirror named Luiz as Arsenal’s number one transfer target in January and claimed a bid will be tabled – even if Villa are unlikely to sell.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Villa value the 25-year-old Brazilian at a minimum of £60m. But even if a bid of that size is lodged, Villa are likely to resist a sale.

Regarding Newcastle, a loan move for Man City outcast, Kalvin Phillips could now take centre stage.

Pep Guardiola has publicly admitted he has no qualms about strengthening another side in the upper echelons of the Premier League by way of a helpful transfer.

Phillips is a confirmed Newcastle target and is understood to be open to a loan spell away. Joining Newcastle and featuring regularly would also aid his chances of featuring heavily for England at Euro 2024.

