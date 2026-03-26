‘Contact’ made as Arsenal ‘offered’ hijack of world-class Liverpool signing

Arsenal have been given the chance to sign Eduardo Camavinga before Liverpool, with a report explaining why Mikel Arteta’s side might hold the advantage.

Liverpool are long-term admirers of Camavinga, having been beaten to his signing by Real Madrid in the summer of 2021. Since then, the midfielder has made 214 appearances for Los Blancos, helping them win two Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles and one Copa del Rey, plus other silverware.

Camavinga has proven himself to be an elite performer at either central midfield or left-back. However, the chances of him leaving the Bernabeu this summer are growing.

As per CaughtOffside, his Madrid future is ‘in doubt’, and his representatives are ‘sounding out clubs’ to gauge interest.

So far, Liverpool have shown the ‘most advanced interest’, though their move is being threatened.

The report claims Camavinga’s camp has ‘contacted’ Arsenal and ‘offered’ their player to Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have a ‘clear edge’ over Liverpool due to the player’s stance. He only wants to join a Champions League club, and as things stand, Arsenal are more likely to achieve that than Liverpool.

The report also notes that Arsenal and Madrid have a ‘good relationship’ from previous deals, which may help negotiations.

But Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta will consider all factors, including other potential midfield targets, before stepping up a deal.

We revealed on March 18 that Liverpool and Manchester United are on alert after intermediaries confirmed Camavinga will be available for transfer this summer.

We understand Liverpool are currently in pole position, while Chelsea have registered their interest, just like United.

Madrid chiefs rate the France star highly but are unlikely to stand in his way if he pursues a new challenge, or if a major bid arrives.

The Premier League is Camavinga’s most likely landing spot, should a transfer away from Madrid become a real possibility.

The 23-year-old’s price has yet to be determined. Multiple reports have put his value at around the £70million mark, though recent speculation in the Spanish press has suggested he might be available for a bargain fee of €50m (£43m).

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