Ian Wright slams ‘coward’ Erling Haaland after Man City antics in Arsenal grudge match

Arsenal hero Ian Wright has blasted Erling Haaland after the Manchester City striker was seen throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head during the huge clash between the title rivals.

Man City picked up a last-gasp point against Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday in what was a very eventful game. Haaland had put the hosts in front inside 10 minutes, but an incredible – and controversial – strike from Riccardo Calafiori saw Mikel Arteta’s side draw level.

Kyle Walker was out of position in the build up to the goal after being called over to speak to the referee, which gave Gabriel Martinelli extra space before he set Calafiori up.

Arsenal took the lead in first-half injury time when Gabriel powered a Bukayo Saka corner home from close range to continue his aerial dominance.

But the Gunners suffered a setback just before the break when Leandro Trossard picked up a second yellow card for kicking the ball away after fouling Bernardo Silva.

Arsenal defended valiantly in the second half, despite going down to 10 men, but they ultimately could not hold on for all three points as substitute John Stones struck deep into stoppage time to make it 2-2.

The two sides clashed both before and after the final whistle. Following Stones’ goal, Haaland was filmed throwing the ball at Gabriel’s head, while he then barged Thomas Partey to the floor after the restart.

The Norwegian also got into a fracas with Arteta and Gabriel Jesus when players from both teams were shaking hands.

Arsenal news: Ian Wright unhappy with Erling Haaland

Reacting to the draw, former Arsenal star Wright reacted to Trossard’s red card and slammed Haaland’s actions.

“I felt like I needed to put something out there. It’s been bothering me,” he said on Instagram.

“The Trossard sending off, of course, in the moment you’re frustrated, it’s 2-1, you’re thinking, ‘yes, we’ve got them’, and then you get sent off for something that, let’s face it, it’s ******* foolishness.

“But you know what really boiled me up properly? Haaland’s coward’s move.

DON’T MISS: Roy Keane tears into Arsenal display after brutal put down of fellow pundit in Man City draw

“I saw it this morning properly, throwing the ball at Gabi’s head when he’s not looking, when his back’s turned to him.

“What a real coward’s move. Gabi would look you in the eye.

“I’m looking at this as a really good defender versus striker for years to come, I love watching them two, and then you’re doing a coward’s move like that.

“Nah man, that’s what bothers me more than everything else, I thought you were bigger than that bro, I thought you were bigger than that.”

The fallout from the game has been massive. Arteta has suggested it is ‘obvious’ that referee Michael Oliver made a mistake in dismissing Trossard.

Man City midfielder calls Gunners out

Silva, meanwhile, has explained the difference between City’s title rivals Liverpool and Arsenal in brutal fashion.

“Liverpool have already won a Premier League, Arsenal haven’t,” he said.

“Liverpool have won a Champions League, Arsenal haven’t. Liverpool always faced us face-to-face to try to win the games.

“So by this perspective, the games against Arsenal haven’t been like the ones we had and have against Liverpool. So yes, maybe a different rivalry.”

In other news, it has emerged that Arsenal will reignite their pursuit of Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, having failed to land him during the recent summer transfer window.

Garcia, who currently represents Espanyol, has spoken about how he was left feeling ‘isolated’ over the summer.