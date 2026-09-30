Arsenal fail with £55m bid for star Liverpool wrongly sold – report

Arsenal acted on their interest in former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah over the summer by sending Bayer Leverkusen a €65million (£55.5m) bid, according to a report.

Quansah left Anfield in July 2025 when Liverpool sold him to Leverkusen for £35m. The deal includes an option for the Reds to re-sign Quansah next summer for €70m (£60m).

So far, the centre-half – who can also operate at right-back – has played 50 times for Leverkusen, chipping in with five goals.

Heading to Germany has been an important step in Quansah’s career as he is earning regular first-team football at a high level, but away from the spotlight of Liverpool and the Premier League.

It emerged on August 14 that Manchester United had joined Arsenal in showing interest in the versatile star.

Leverkusen then reached a ‘clear internal decision’ that they would not sell Quansah before the transfer deadline on September 1.

As per an update from German newspaper Bild, Arsenal did not simply express interest in Quansah, they actively made a move for him by launching a €65m/£55.5m offer.

However, this proposal was ‘turned down’ by the Bundesliga outfit.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have ‘enquired’ about Quansah. Blues boss Xabi Alonso could use his good connections with Leverkusen officials to help transfer talks advance.

The report adds that Real Madrid are ‘showing great interest’ in the Englishman, having tracked his development at Leverkusen ‘very closely’.

Liverpool appear to regret selling Quansah alongside a host of other talented young players in recent years. BBC Sport revealed on Tuesday that there has been an ‘internal realisation’ at Liverpool that they must ‘replenish the talent pool’ after selling the likes of Quansah, Tyler Morton, Bobby Clark and Ben Gannon-Doak in recent transfer windows.

Returning to Arsenal, there is little need for them to reactivate their interest in Quansah next year as they have already brought in Ezri Konsa.

The Gunners paid Aston Villa £55m to sign Konsa in the summer, and he operates in the exact same positions as his English counterpart.

Arsenal, Liverpool set to move on from Quansah

Konsa will help to provide backup in central defence while William Saliba recovers from a back injury, while also filling in at right-back if needed.

Liverpool reuniting with Quansah could depend on whether loanee Ronald Araujo moves to Anfield permanently at the end of the season.

Araujo has impressed since joining Liverpool from Barcelona, and the deal includes a €55m (£47m) option for the Reds to buy.

In addition to Araujo, Liverpool have invested in talented young centre-backs Giovanni Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet. Ifeanyi Ndukwe is another promising figure, and he is currently on loan at Levante as he tries to earn a UK work permit.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s hopes of signing a Brazilian starlet have risen after he revealed he ‘looks up to’ an Arsenal player.

Elsewhere, Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool’s best player, a report has claimed.