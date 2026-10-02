Arsenal eye stunning Man Utd raid for unsettled £58m star – report

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is ‘concerned’ about his situation at Old Trafford, and Arsenal have joined Paris Saint-Germain in showing interest in the Frenchman, according to a shock report.

Man Utd fended off Real Madrid to complete a £58million deal for Yoro in July 2024. United paid Lille an initial £52m for the centre-back, while the deal had the potential to rise to £58m through add-ons.

It was an exciting capture for United fans to witness as Yoro was viewed as one of the best young defenders in the world at the time, having made 60 appearances for Lille before the age of 19.

Since moving to Old Trafford, Yoro has played 70 times for United in all competitions, scoring once.

However, Yoro’s progress in England has been stop-start due to injuries and competition for places in defence.

The 20-year-old has only managed 22 minutes of game time in the Premier League so far this term, with head coach Michael Carrick preferring to use Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire at centre-half.

CaughtOffside have now claimed that Yoro is ‘unsettled’, with ‘serious doubt’ emerging over his long-term future at United.

A source is quoted as saying: “Leny Yoro is concerned about his role, there’ll be talks soon to clarify the situation, but clubs have taken this as a clear message that he’s ready to consider offers.

“PSG have the strongest interest, and that dates back to Yoro’s time in France. But from within the Premier League, Arsenal could also be a serious option to watch.”

The report claims Madrid have cooled their interest, though Chelsea, Barcelona and AC Milan are all ‘long-time admirers’.

Yoro moving to Arsenal would be a big surprise given the fact Mikel Arteta already has the best defensive options in the country.

Yoro would warm the bench even more if he left United for Arsenal, which could make a PSG switch more likely.

CO suggest United are eyeing Como centre-back Jacobo Ramon as a potential signing for 2027, which would further complicate Yoro’s situation.

Previous reports have named Jarrad Branthwaite, Murillo and Castello Lukeba as being on United’s shortlist as the Red Devils prepare to overhaul their defensive options at the end of the campaign.

Leny Yoro playing for Man Utd future

We revealed on September 22 that Yoro is playing for his future at United this season. The uncapped Frenchman is seen as a player with elite potential, but United are open to moving on from him if he fails to show significant improvement this term.

We understand Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch is another promising star United might look at to future-proof their backline.

It was claimed earlier this year that super-agent Jorge Mendes is keen to engineer a swap deal involving Yoro and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

According to The Telegraph’s James Ducker, United are looking to sign two centre-backs and two full-backs next year.

Meanwhile, United have been tipped to stun Liverpool with a £30m January deal.

Plus, INEOS have learned whether Jason Wilcox will face sanctions, having worked at rivals Manchester City between 2013 and 2023.