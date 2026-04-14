Arsenal barge Liverpool aside for ‘sensational’ £55m star

Arsenal have overtaken Liverpool in the busy race to sign Newcastle United star Lewis Hall, with a report providing the latest on his situation.

Hall earned a big reputation in the Chelsea academy before going on to make 12 first-team appearances for the Blues. However, he left in August 2023 to join Newcastle on a season-long loan which became permanent the following summer for £28million plus £7m in potential add-ons.

It was a dream move for Hall as he supports Newcastle alongside his father and uncle.

The left-back, who can also operate in central midfield, has established himself as a key player for Newcastle.

He has made 41 appearances in all competitions this season and did brilliantly to keep Lamine Yamal quiet for the majority of Newcastle’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Barcelona on March 10.

As per CaughtOffside, Arsenal and Chelsea have breezed past Liverpool and emerged as Hall’s strongest suitors.

Arsenal and Chelsea hold ‘serious interest’ in the full-back and ‘lead the race’ to sign him this summer.

Arsenal have been impressed by his ‘rapid improvement and technical ability’, while Chelsea regret the fact they sold him and are spying a potential reunion.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both tracking Hall, though their interest is not as advanced as Arsenal and Chelsea’s.

The report tips negotiations to begin at £50-55m, but Newcastle will only sell if an ‘extraordinary offer’ comes in. The Englishman’s contract at St James’ Park runs for another three years, putting Newcastle in a very strong negotiating position.

Hall is loving life on Tyneside, but the fact the Magpies will drop out of the Champions League next season has resulted in him being linked with an exit, alongside other top performers such as Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

It is unsurprising that there is so much speculation around Hall, who has been praised by Transfer News Live for his ‘sensational form’ this campaign.

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Lewis Hall emerging as a coveted talent

It emerged on March 15 that Arsenal and Liverpool are ready to do battle over a potential £70m deal for the 21-year-old.

It was claimed three days later that he is among four Newcastle players being monitored by Arsenal.

Hall has even been scouted by Real Madrid, according to reports in the Spanish media.

We revealed on March 24 that Newcastle have no intention of selling Hall this summer, despite the growing speculation.

We understand Newcastle are relaxed about the situation as Hall and his entourage are not agitating for a move.

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