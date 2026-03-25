Arsenal, Man City lead race for Scottish standout as Leeds United make checks

TEAMtalk can reveal that Hearts are bracing themselves to lose one of their brightest young talents, with highly-rated defender Alfie Osborne attracting major Premier League interest ahead of the summer window.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a top target for a host of English clubs, with title contenders Arsenal and Manchester City leading the race for his signature.

Sources have confirmed to us that representatives from both clubs were in attendance at Airdrie’s Albert Bartlett Stadium on Wednesday to watch Scotland Under-19s take on Italy.

Despite a 3-0 defeat for the Scots, Osborne delivered a standout performance and was widely regarded by scouts as the best player on the pitch.

His display has only intensified interest, with clubs now stepping up their efforts to position themselves for a summer move.

Under current regulations, English sides would be able to bring Osborne south of the border for a compensation package understood to be less than £250,000 – a figure that is attracting significant attention given his potential.

Arsenal and Manchester City are not alone in their pursuit. We understand that Leeds United, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Sunderland and Fulham are all tracking Osborne closely and have made checks on his situation in recent weeks.

Osborne’s rise has been particularly notable this season, with the youngster transitioning from central midfield into a central defensive role – a move that has showcased his composure, positional awareness and technical quality on the ball.

Hearts, for their part, are desperate to retain him and have made efforts to tie him down to a new long-term contract at Tynecastle.

However, we have been informed that Osborne is currently not planning to extend his stay, opening the door to a summer departure.

With Premier League clubs circling and scouting presence intensifying, Osborne now looks set to become the latest Scottish prospect to make the move to England, with a transfer battle expected to escalate in the coming months.

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