Arsenal, Man City join Aston Villa in race for top-class Spanish star

More than half a dozen Premier League clubs have now joined the race for Spanish international full-back Oscar Mingueza, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Interest in the 26-year-old has been steadily building, with the former Barcelona defender set to be out of contract at Celta Vigo this summer, making him an increasingly attractive option on the free agent market.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton have all been tracking Mingueza for over 12 months, with the trio maintaining a long-standing interest in the right-sided defender.

However, the race for his signature is now intensifying, and we understand that a number of additional clubs have entered discussions over Mingueza, with intermediaries sounding out some of the Premier League’s elite.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have all been approached as part of those conversations, and there is some interest and intrigue on all sides.

Mingueza is viewed by several clubs as an ideal squad addition, offering versatility, experience at the highest level and strong technical qualities.

Arsenal and Manchester City, in particular, are understood to see him as a high-calibre option to strengthen depth rather than an immediate first-choice starter.

That distinction could prove key in determining his next move. Sources indicate that Mingueza is carefully weighing up his options, with regular playing time likely to be a major factor in his decision as he approaches a crucial stage of his career.

There is also interest from across the continent. We understand that clubs in Europe are monitoring his situation closely, while his former side Barcelona have made contact as they explore the possibility of bringing him back to the Nou Camp.

With his contract winding down and interest mounting from multiple Premier League heavyweights, Mingueza is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing free-agent opportunities of the summer window.

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