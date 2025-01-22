Arsenal know what they must do to land Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha will could reportedly leave Wolves in January if a ‘mega money’ offer is lodged, though the club don’t want to sell the Arsenal target, despite his agent ‘driving interest and trying to entice offers’.

Cunha seems to be Wolves’ key to survival. The 17th-placed Premier League side have scored 32 goals in the top flight this season, and the Brazilian has had a hand in 14 of them.

If he were to leave, things would almost certainly crumble.

As per the Mirror’s football editor Alex Richards, Wolves remain adamant that Cunha is not for sale, even after disappearing down the tunnel at full-time of Wolves’ 3-1 defeat to Chelsea. They are also hopeful of giving him a new deal.

But Cunha’s agent has other plans, as it’s believed he is ‘driving interest and trying to entice offers’.

Those offers will only be worthwhile if they are of high value, with Richards stating only ‘mega money’ will see Wolves consider selling.

TEAMtalk is aware that Arsenal are very interested in Cunha, and given he is keen on landing at a top club, they could decide to lodge the sort of offer that the Molineux outfit would consider.

Arsenal offer likely too low

That said, sources have suggested that Arsenal could bid in the region of £50million.

But it is unlikely that is deemed a big enough sum to convince Wolves to let go, essentially as their survival may hinge on Cunha.

Personal terms are not likely to be a problem, with the Gunners in constant conversation with the Brazilian’s representatives.

But they will have to overcome the price obstacle first, and it remains to be seen if that is possible.

Arsenal round-up: Thuram high on radar

Arsenal are reportedly considering an attack on Inter Milan for Marcus Thuram, with the Gunners ‘ready to go crazy’ to land the striker.

And Mikel Arteta has suggested that Fabio Vieira could be recalled from his loan to help Arsenal out.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk has learned that the north London club have held talks with Igor Jesus to potentially boost the attacking areas.

Fellow striker Dusan Vlahovic remains on the radar, with a report suggesting a bargain fee could see the Juventus man move to the Emirates.

