Jamie Carragher, Gary Lineker and Michael Owen have all discussed the Premier League title race after Manchester City closed the gap on leaders Arsenal at the weekend.

Sunderland ended Arsenal’s eight-game clean sheet record on Saturday, with ex-Gunner Daniel Ballard scoring the opener during an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light. Arsenal fought back and took the lead through Leandro Trossard, but Brian Brobbey pulled off an acrobatic stoppage-time equaliser to continue Sunderland’s impressive start to the campaign.

Arsenal failing to win for the first time since September 21 gave Man City and Liverpool extra motivation heading into their titanic clash at the Etihad on Sunday.

Man City 3-0 Liverpool: How it happened

Erling Haaland had a penalty saved before scoring a 29th-minute header

Virgil van Dijk then had an equaliser controversially ruled out

Nico Gonzalez doubled City’s lead in first-half injury time – with help from Van Dijk

Man of the match Jeremy Doku netted a superb 20-yard strike in the 63rd minute

City made a statement as they dismantled the reigning champions to go just four points behind Arsenal heading into the international break.

On Sky Sports, Carragher explained why the weekend’s results look ominous for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“I think Arsenal will be nervous because it’s Man City,” Carragher said. “They’ve done this before. Twice in the last three years Man City have caught Arsenal.

“[Arsenal] are probably getting a few flashbacks of when they lost the title in previous years. It might be a long two weeks.

“I still think Arsenal are the best team I’ve seen this season. But there’s an awfully long way to go.

City ‘took Liverpool to the cleaners’

“Given how long it’s been since they won the title, there’s no doubt that everyone at Arsenal will get a bit twitchy if they’re top come the second half of the season.”

Carragher added: “Also the manner of the victory [against Liverpool], that first-half performance from Manchester City was a little like, ‘oh’. They are playing Liverpool, Liverpool are the champions and they absolutely took them to the cleaners.”

On The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker explained why he is still favouring Arsenal despite City ‘picking up’.

“Arsenal are not chasing anyone this season, they’re actually out in front and that will help them,” he said.

“Being in that position means if you don’t lose matches you’ll be okay and no one else has been incredibly consistent. Man City are picking up certainly but Liverpool have been very poor.

“You would have to fancy Arsenal at the moment, really. We thought Liverpool were coming back to what they were last season with a couple of performances but today was a backwards step.

“If I was an Arsenal fan I would be feeling pretty good right now.”

Michael Owen praises ‘efficient’ Arsenal

Owen, meanwhile, thinks Arsenal are actually only the ‘third-best team’ in the league, though he did agree with Lineker about the Gunners being favourites.

When asked if it is now Arsenal’s title to lose, Owen responded: “Possibly… they are a fair few points ahead.

“You ask anybody and they’ll probably say Arsenal are the favourites at the minute so it’s going to take a good effort to beat them.

“I can’t see them dropping too many points because they’re very efficient. Leading the race brings it’s own pressure but the way they play, they’re so efficient.

“If Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool all play at their very, very best, I think Arsenal are still probably the third-best team.

“When everyone is at their absolute best, Liverpool can blow anyone off the pitch and so can Man City.

“With Arsenal it’s about not making many mistakes, I can see them grinding away, maybe having a few draws. Their style of play might just make them plug on all the way and make them hard to beat.

“When Liverpool or Man City win, they play really well and can win by four of five goals. But if Liverpool play poorly they get beat.

“With Arsenal you get the sense they can still play badly and grind out a win or a draw. That might just play in their favour this season but there’s a long, long way to go.”

Both Arsenal and City have huge games straight after the international break. Arsenal host rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates, while City travel to Newcastle United.

Arsenal have put themselves in a great position, but City are gaining momentum as they look to deprive Arteta of yet another title.