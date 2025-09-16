Arsenal laughing as Noni Madueke ‘miles ahead’ of controversial new Chelsea signing

New Arsenal ace Noni Madueke has received praise after his exciting performance during the 3-0 home win over Nottingham Forest, while Chelsea’s decision to sell the winger has been questioned by a pundit.

Madueke put up 20 goals and nine assists in 92 appearances for Chelsea after joining from PSV for £30million in January 2023. He left Stamford Bridge in July after Arsenal agreed a £52m deal for his services.

Some Arsenal fans were initially sceptical about the signing of Madueke. While the forward showed encouraging signs at Chelsea, he was not always a guaranteed starter under Enzo Maresca and failed to establish himself as one of their very best players.

It was debated that Arsenal had overpaid for Madueke, given the fact Chelsea made a profit of £22m when selling him.

But Madueke enjoyed a successful international break with England and returned to north London full of confidence.

He ran Forest’s defence ragged on Saturday, particularly left-back Morato. Madueke was almost unstoppable when dribbling and demonstrated improved decision-making, while his set piece deliveries were also dangerous.

After selling Madueke to Arsenal, Chelsea reinvested £40m of that money to bring in Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United.

Chelsea signing Garnacho was even more controversial than Madueke’s move to Arsenal, given his sub-par finishing and concerns about his attitude.

Garnacho had a hand in Moises Caicedo’s goal on his Chelsea debut but was also at fault for Fabio Carvalho’s late Brentford equaliser.

During an appearance on BBC’s Monday Night Club, ex-Newcastle United, Manchester City and Aston Villa goalkeeper Shay Given discussed Chelsea effectively replacing Madueke with Garnacho.

“I’m actually surprised that Chelsea let him go because it looks like they’ve replaced him with Garnacho, and at the minute you would say Madueke is miles ahead of him,” Given said.

“And I think he’s going to just get better and better. Still a young player, still going to be improved under Arteta, I’m sure. And enjoying that role.”

Fellow pundit Chris Sutton added: “He had that great understanding with Cole Palmer, didn’t he last season at Chelsea? I was surprised at the nature of his move across to Arsenal, you know, I think Chelsea have lost out there.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be delighted that Madueke’s Gunners career has got off to a great start and that he is proving the doubters wrong.

The 23-year-old could become an important player for Arsenal, particularly when Arteta is unable to use Bukayo Saka.

Madueke was involved in an awkward encounter after the victory over Forest when former Arsenal defender Martin Keown told him to his face that he can be ‘selfish’.

Noni Madueke was ‘selfish’ but is now ‘outstanding’ – Martin Keown

Keown said: “Noni, have you taken your game to another level? Because you look more collective. I was worried about you when you came. Because I thought sometimes you can be a little bit selfish.

“But now, you seem to have got really good balance to your play. The decisions you’re making have been outstanding.”

After being defended by presenter Lynsey Hipgrave, Madueke gave a mature response.

“I feel it’s important to keep that self-belief that you can get the ball and do it yourself as well,” he said.

“As a winger, I feel like you need that. But of course, like you’re saying, I’m playing with such top players and it’s important for me to try and find them as much as I try and play my own type of game.

“It’s easy to play with these guys. I’m having a great time. Maybe I have taken a step in that direction.”

