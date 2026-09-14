Arsenal tracking superb Liverpool forward in shock development – journalist

Arsenal are keeping tabs on how Rio Ngumoha develops at Liverpool in case there is an opportunity to pounce for his signing, it has surprisingly been claimed.

Ngumoha was born in Havering, East London, and joined Chelsea’s youth ranks aged eight. The left winger developed into one of the best players in Chelsea’s academy, only to join Liverpool two years ago.

The nature of the transfer caused a worsening in relations between the two clubs, and Liverpool were subsequently ordered to pay at least £2.8million to reimburse Chelsea for Ngumoha’s training and development.

Last season was largely poor for Liverpool, as they failed to even get close to defending their Premier League title, but Ngumoha was a rare bright spark.

The 18-year-old is superb in one-vs-one scenarios, as he uses his exceptional skill, speed and close control to take on defenders before either shooting at goal or crossing for a team-mate.

So far, Ngumoha has managed two goals and one assist in 34 matches for Liverpool, and those stats will only improve as he hones his craft.

The Reds see Ngumoha as a crucial part of their long-term project, but it has been reported that Arsenal are admirers of the teenager.

According to journalist Alan Nixon (as cited by Liverpool source DaveOCKOP), Arsenal are tracking Ngumoha’s situation in case his game time drops.

DaveOCKOP wrote on Instagram: ‘Journalist Alan Nixon is reporting that Arsenal are watching developments between Liverpool and Rio Ngumoha with growing interest.

‘Writing on his Patreon, Nixon explains that Mikel Arteta’s side will look to make a move for Ngumoha if he doesn’t manage to establish himself on that left hand side of the pitch. @reluctantnicko.’

Liverpool highly unlikely to sell Rio Ngumoha

In September 2025, Ngumoha signed his first professional contract with Liverpool, and it runs for another two years.

If his electric development continues, then Liverpool could look to hand the one-cap England international a longer, more valuable contract.

It is no surprise Arsenal are interested in the dazzling talent, but it would be a huge shock if they actually made a move for him.

Mikel Arteta’s side know how highly Liverpool rate Ngumoha, and that they will have no intention to sell.

Instead, Arteta will continue to rely on Christos Tzolis at left wing in the near future. The Gunners sold both Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli over the summer.

Arsenal tried to sign Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior, only to miss out on both stars. They could return to the transfer market in 2027 to hand Tzolis greater competition for his starting place.

Meanwhile, we can exclusively reveal that Arsenal and Chelsea have been scouting a Norwegian sensation.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have been linked with a stunning £130m winger move in summer 2027.