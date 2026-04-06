Liverpool rocked as Arsenal become favourites for spectacular €100m forward signing

Liverpool could miss out on one of their key transfer targets this summer, as a report has explained why Arsenal are leading the charge for RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande.

Liverpool have been wowed by Diomande’s form in Germany since he swapped Spanish club Leganes for Leipzig in July last year. Diomande is only 19 years old but has quickly become one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting wingers.

This season, he has managed 11 goals and eight assists in 30 matches. He also ranks second for dribbles completed across Europe’s top five leagues this term, behind only Lamine Yamal.

Liverpool have identified Diomande as an ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah. The teenager is right-footed but is comfortable playing on either wing.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool will have to battle Arsenal for Diomande’s services in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal ‘have the edge’ over Liverpool in the transfer pursuit due to Diomande’s strong desire for Champions League football.

Arsenal are in pole position for the Premier League title and are therefore guaranteed to qualify for Europe’s elite club competition, whereas Liverpool are enduring a tough season and could fall out of the top five.

Arsenal have ‘registered their interest’ in Diomande, with a source quoted as saying: “Arsenal have reached out to those around Diomande to be kept informed over his future.

“That doesn’t mean a bid or an offer is imminent or definitely going to happen, but it’s a position they’re looking to strengthen and he’s appreciated by their recruitment team.

“Diomande is Liverpool’s preferred Salah replacement, but the reality is that they’ll struggle to get him without Champions League football, and there is a huge amount of interest from all over Europe, with Arsenal very much in the race.”

Leipzig value the Ivory Coast international at around the €100million (£87m) mark.

Leipzig have opened talks with Diomande’s camp as they look to tie him down to a new contract that includes a huge release clause.

We revealed earlier on Monday that Diomande is relaxed about his future and is prepared to wait until after the World Cup to make a final decision.

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Liverpool, Arsenal, Man Utd all want Yan Diomande

We can confirm that Arsenal and Manchester United are providing Liverpool with competition for the wide man.

Despite this latest report, we understand Diomande is still most likely to join Liverpool if he moves to the Premier League.

We revealed in February that out of all English clubs, Liverpool’s interest is the ‘most advanced’.

Plus, sources confirmed to us on March 10 that Liverpool are preparing to make an early move to ensure they win the race.

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