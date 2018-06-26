Arsenal offer attacker huge £7m-a-year deal to lure him from Real Madrid

Arsenal have reportedly offered Lucas Vazquez a huge £7m-per-year contract after Unai Emery made the Real Madrid attacker one of his key transfer targets.

Emery has acted quickly to bring in transfer targets since arriving at The Emirates just over a month ago, landing Stephan Lichtsteiner on a free and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

And now it would appear that he is ready to offer Real attacker Vazquez a lucrative contract to move to north London as well.

The report in Metro, via OKDIARIO, claims that Emery has made the 26-year-old his top transfer target and has offered to triple the player’s wages at The Bernabeu.

Vazquez has been at Real his entire career but has spent most of that in Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow and is keen to establish himself as a first-team regular, something that will prove difficult while the Portuguese superstar remains at the Spanish giants.

The right winger, who can also play on the left, started just 16 La Liga games last season, although his 8 goals and 16 assists across all competitions were enough to earn him a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

The report goes on to state, however, that a deal to bring Vazquez will prove to be difficult as teh player still has three years remaining on his contract and Real are likely to demand a huge transfer fee.

Meanwhile, one Arsenal player who could be on the move this summer is midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who has been linked with a surprise move to Lazio.

