Arsenal could offer La Liga outfit ‘perfect solution’ to thwart Barcelona, Real

A summer Arsenal offer for a regular starter with Argentina could bring reward and leave Barcelona and Real Madrid in the dust, per a report.

Arsenal are predicted to experience major change in their midfield ranks this summer. A plethora of current Gunners stars have been tipped to leave, with Matteo Guendouzi in particular nearing a move. Should the club get their way and the fat be trimmed, finding superior replacements will become a priority.

One played who has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Real Betis general, Guido Rodriguez.

The 27-year-old is playing the best football of his career at present in central midfield, and has forced his way into Argentina’s starting elevens at the Copa America.

Standing at 6ft 1in tall and boasting a tenacious appetite for work, Rodriguez is readymade for the hustle and bustle of English football.

Now, per Sport Witness (citing Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo), Arsenal have been told how a move can be made.

They report that Arsenal remain ‘interested’ in the midfielder, though will have to bid north of €30m.

Rodriguez is said to hold an €80m release clause. A figure far lower could twist Betis’ arm, however, with any Rodriguez sale described as a ‘perfect solution’ for them economically.

The Argentine would apparently prefer to join Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid or Barcelona. But it is hinted Arsenal are in a better position to bid higher than the pair given their respective financial struggles.

That could leave Betis facing an offer ‘impossible to refuse’. And given Rodriguez’s recent displays, it would certainly appear to be money well spent.

Villa ‘door open’ to Arsenal man they cannot lose

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have been granted some hope of securing the signing of Emile Smith Rowe this summer after one observer told them the “door remains open” over a deal.

Despite his tender age, the 20-year-old proved influential in turning Arsenal’s dire season around.

After being given the nod against Chelsea over Christmas, Smith Rowe did not look back. He forced Mikel Arteta’s hand and made himself a regular under the Spaniard.

Nonetheless, his future remains under the spotlight. To that end, one pundit even suggested they could spend as much as £50m to sign him.

Former Villa boss Alex McLeish also believes there’s a chance Smith Rowe could join the Villans. Speaking to Football Insider, he insists the saga is not over by any stretch.

