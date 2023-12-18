Report claims Arsenal will offer Bournemouth pick of four players in huge swap deal for £50m attacking target

Arsenal could offer Bournemouth their pick from one of four unwanted Gunners stars as part of a possible swap deal for Dominic Solanke in January, according to a report.

The Gunners are back on top of the Premier League after recording a 2-0 win over Brighton at Emirates and seeing challengers Liverpool and Manchester City both held to draws this weekend. And next up for Mikel Arteta’s side is the top of the table showdown against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Anfield on Saturday in what will be a huge match in the destiny of the Premier League trophy.

If Arsenal are to somehow win at Anfield, it will see them guaranteed top spot at Christmas – often a favourable stat – giving more belief that 2024 will finally be their year.

However, there remains some question marks over this Arsenal side despite the brilliant run of results they are enjoying under Arteta.

For example, several observers feel the goalkeeping issue has still not been resolved with David Raya not exactly seen as an upgrade by everyone against last year’s No 1, Aaron Ramsdale.

And there also remains some doubts over their lack of a potent goalscorer up front, with neither Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Jesus seen as the most prolific around.

Jesus was on the scoresheet in Sunday’s win over Brighton to take his tally for the season to seven in 18 games. Nketiah, meanwhile, has six goals from 23 appearances.

However, Arteta continues to be linked with a January swoop for a new frontman to help take Arsenal over the title line, with Ivan Toney among those frequently linked.

Arsenal turn focus to Dominic Solanke in January window

They also continue to be linked to both Dusan Vlahovic and, more ambitiously, Victor Osimhen, who has a £112m release clause in his Napoli deal.

Any deal for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, however, looks hugely prohibitive, especially midway through a season in which Villa too are also challenging.

However, reports on Sunday claim they are also now targeting a deal for Solanke, who is enjoying a hugely-successful season for Bournemouth.

The former Liverpool striker has netted nine times already this season, making him the fifth top scorer in the Premier League this season and second most prolific Englishman behind West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

Solanke is reportedly rated in the £50m bracket by Andoni Iraola’s side, though would be loathe to lose their top scorer midway through the season.

However, if Arsenal persist with their chase, the Cherries might find a deal hard to resist, especially if the 26-year-old tries to push through the move.

But to soften the blow, it’s suggested Bournemouth could accept an Arsenal player as part of any deal.

As a result, the Daily Express has listed four men that Arteta could offer to the Cherries as part of any deal for Solanke.

And they claim Emile Smith Rowe will be the first name explored with the three-times capped England man struggling badly for game time this season and being in urgent need of a move.

He has slipped behind the likes of Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Fabio Vieira in the pecking order, the homegrown star starting just one Premier League game all season.

Four Arsenal stars could be offered to Bournmouth in swap deal

We revealed back in October that Arsenal rate Smith Rowe in the £50m – 60m bracket – comparable to the fee paid by Manchester United for Mason Mount – though that price may have dropped since due to the player’s lack of action.

If the offer of the 23-year-old does not tempt them, then Arsenal could offer three other stars instead, with Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Cedric Soares among those up for grabs.

Nelson, like Smith Rowe, has found game-time hard to come by this season, with the winger limited to just six Premier League appearances, all off the bench, this season.

Nketiah, meanwhile, has also dropped to the bench in recent weeks after starting the season in the team. However, the potential signing of a new centre forward would further limit his game-time and the striker may accept he needs to move on if he it see action on a regular basis.

Soares, meanwhile, could prove a sensible signing for the Cherries, given his experience of playing at the top level. Now in his 10th season in the EPL, Soares has made 341 career appearances, though only two in all competitions this season. And with just 65 minutes football to his name, Arsenal would have no hestitation in allowing him to move on.

Bournemouth are currently without first-choice right-back Max Aarons for a spell, meaning the capture of the 32-year-old, capped 34 times by Portugal, would certainly tick plenty of boxes.

However, it may not be that simple, with Iraola aware of just how important Solanke is to his side and no doubt unwilling just to cash in on the once-capped England striker.

