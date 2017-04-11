Arsenal offer Chilean trialist permanent contract

Arsenal have handed Chilean Marcelo Allende a permanent contract offer after a successful trial at the club.

The 18-year-old has spent the last month training with the Gunners and has impressed the coaching and playing staff enough to earn a contract with the Premier League club.

According to the Daily Mirror, the forward has trained with the first team and the players have nicknamed him ‘Chile’.

Marcelo comes from the Cobreola youth academy, the same as Alexis Sanchez, which has drawn comparisons between the pair.

The report claims the Gunners have been interested in the youngster for two years, but due to FIFA rules, they’ve had to wait until his 18th birthday to offer him a contract.

Arsenal are now negotiating a deal with Marcelo in the hope to have him on board by the start of next season.

It could be one Chile international in and one out, with Manchester City emerging as favourites to Alexis Sanchez this summer according to reports.

Meanwhile, after Arsene Wenger’s men were hammered by Crystal Palace, both Ian Wright and Jamie Carragher have launched scathing attacks on the Arsenal team.