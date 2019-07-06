Arsenal offer pick of three players to seal deal for major £80m target

Arsenal are considering the idea of offering three players in a potential swap deal for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, it is claimed.

The Gunners had a reported £40million bid for Zaha rejected with The Sun saying Arsenal wanted to pay the fee over five years while asking for ‘a hefty discount’ if they managed to reimburse Crystal Palace early.

That is understood to be nowhere near Palace’s valuation as they want closer to £80million for their most prized asset after selling Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50m to Manchester United.

Arsenal‘s reported budget is widely reported to be only £40m – 0r £45m depending on which source you read – and the Daily Mirror claims that the Gunners have offered Carl Jenkinson, Calum Chambers and Mohamed Elneny to Palace ‘in the hope it will act as a sweetener’ in a deal for Zaha.

Unai Emery is ‘willing’ to let the trio leave if it means landing Zaha this summer with Jenkinson the one that could be of ‘particular interest’ to Palace having just lost their right-back Wan-Bissaka.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol recently hinted that Arsenal’s low budget is a bluff designed to get them a better deal: “Interestingly, we have read that Arsenal’s transfer budget this summer, because they have missed out on the Champions League, is just £45m, plus what they can raise from selling players.

“We have kept reading that, £45m. People are thinking ‘why are Arsenal trying to sign a player who Crystal Palace are saying is worth £80m, when they only have £45m?’

“What I have been told is that it suits Arsenal that people think they only have £45m, because when they get into negotiations over a player, the selling club is going to think Arsenal don’t have much money.

“What I have been told is that this is a bit of a smokescreen and Arsenal can go up to £70m to buy Wilfried Zaha. £70m is the point at which they would walk away.

“A deal that would be worth £70m in total.

“We just have to take it with a pinch of salt that Arsenal only have £45m. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“We are not talking about £300m for Neymar, this is £70m in total. I think Arsenal can do that.”

