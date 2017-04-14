Arsenal offer record-breaking contract to Alexis – report

Arsenal have made a stunning offer to Alexis Sanchez by tabling a deal that would make him the highest paid player in Premier League history, according to reports.

The London Evening Standard claims that the Gunners are desperate to end the contract stalemate, and will offer the Chile star £300,000 a week.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is currently on £290,000 a week, but the report claims Arsenal are willing to break their wage structure and top this record.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Paris St Germain are all expected to make offers for Sanchez at the end of the season.

If they cannot find an agreement with the forward, Arsenal are set to demand £50million for his services.

Mesut Ozil earns the highest wage at Arsenal with £140,000 with Sanchez just behind on £130,000, but the fear in the Gunners’ camp is the potential of losing him to a rival.

The Standard goes on to state that while Sanchez is yet to respond to Arsenal’s improved terms, he is understood to be happy in London.