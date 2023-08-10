Euro Paper Talk: Arsenal offer two stars in sensational swap for €80m-rated Inter Milan midfielder; Tottenham negotiating another €35m centre-back signing

Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer two first-team stars to Inter Milan in their bid to land add a high-quality creative midfielder to Mikel Arteta’s ranks, while north London rivals Tottenham are set for negotiations over another centre-back signing – all in Thursday’s European papers.

GUNNERS IN TWO FOR ONE OFFER TO INTER MILAN

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer two first-team stars in a swap deal in their bid to land Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella before the transfer window shuts.

The Gunners have already landed the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber this summer, with a loan deal for Brentford stopper David Raya also close. However, Mikel Arteta wants to add another marquee name to his squad and views Barella as a perfect fit for his midfield engine room.

The Italy international would provide more of a creative spark to Arsenal’s midfield. However, Liverpool were quoted €80million (£68.6m) when they enquired about the player earlier in the summer.

That figure is unrealistic for an Arsenal side that has already splashed over £100m for Rice, but it appears the north London side are ready to get creative to land their man.

A report from CalcioMercato states that the Gunners will offer Folarin Balogun and Takehiro Tomiyasu to Inter in a two-for-one deal and may even throw in some extra cash to sweeten the deal.

The Italian side have already been showing an interest in Balogun but have been put off by Arsenal’s rather high £50m asking price, while it’s not clear at this stage whether they are keen on Japan international Tomiyasu.

Inter may be forced into Barella sale

They certainly do not want to lose Barella, who has been a key figure for them since joining from Cagliari in 2019.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and provided 10 assists in 52 appearances across all competitions last season as Inter made it to the Champions League final, where they narrowly lost to Manchester City.

Barella is under contract at Inter until 2026 so the club are under no pressure to sell on that front.

However, the club is not in a strong financial position and if Arsenal can come up with a beneficial offer for them, it may be too good to turn down – especially if it involves a cash offer plus two players.

SPURS RENEW INTEREST IN TORINO DEFENDER

Torino centre-back Perr Schuurs is back on Tottenham’s ‘agenda’, with the Serie A side ready to negotiate a deal for between €35-40m. (Torino Granata)

Benjamin Pavard is open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer and is keen on a move to Manchester United. (Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea will not proceed with a swap deal for Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic as the Italian club wants €40m and Romelu Lukaku. (Fabrizio Romano)

Thiago Alcantara is not currently not in talks with Al Ahli and is fully focused on Liverpool, having already turned down several approaches from Saudi Arabia this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are keen for midfielder Paul Pogba to depart to Saudi Arabia. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are working on a deal for Gabri Veiga and have agreed personal terms with the Celta Vigo starlet, who has also been on Liverpool’s radar. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

BURNLEY SET TO SPLASH OUT FOR STRIKER

The next Burnley signing could cost Clarets ‘up to €20m’, with ‘final details’ being sorted for Troyes striker Wilson Odobert. (Marc Mechenoua)

Bayern Munich have turned their attention to Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga as they eye goalkeeping reinforcements. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

Brazilian forward Deivid Washington, 18, is close to completing a move to Chelsea, with the Blues paying Santos £13.8m plus £3.4m in add-ons. (Fabrizio Romano)

AC Milan are desperate to offload Aston Villa midfield target Charles De Ketelaere, with the Belgian’s deal to Atalanta in jeopardy. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech faces an uncertain future but has some interest from the big Turkish clubs. (Rudy Galetti)

Fenerbahce have still not submitted a proposal for Rade Krunic and Milan are now considering offering the Bosnian midfielder a new contract. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Frosinone are interested in picking up Matias Soule this month but talks with Juventus are proving difficult. (Gianluca Di Marzio)