Arsenal are reported to have offered Sami Khedira a two-year deal to join the Gunners – but any move hinges on the player accepting a major pay-cut from his deal with Juventus.

Respected Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri tweeted on Monday that Khedira – who was spotted in the crowd at the Emirates on Sunday – is “close” to joining Arsenal.

World Cup winner Khedira still has a year left on his contract at Juventus, but has been told he can leave the Serie A champions this summer following the arrivals in midfield of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

And Palmeri is adamant in his belief that Khedira will sign; that despite Gunners boss Unai Emery looking to play down the rumour when questioned after the game.

“Khedira is a very good player but this is the first time I have heard his name mentioned,” Emery said.

And now Gazzetta dello Sport claim that there is a two-year contract on the table for Khedira with Arsenal ‘worth £70,000 per week’.

The report adds that the offer falls £36,000 a week short of his current wage packet and the World Cup winner will take his time deciding on whether to accept.

Arsenal have already brought in Dani Ceballos on loan for the midfield, but they could add a different dimension to the position with the signing of Khedira.

Khedira was part of the Germany side that won the World Cup in 2014, joining Juventus the year after.

The Gunners are also close to announcing the signing of Nicolas Pepe in what will be a club-record deal from Lille, while they are also said to be keen Khedira’s Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani as they look to beef up their defence.

Get the latest personalised Arsenal products on our new TEAMtalk Gunners shop!